Disney Turning EPCOT into a Mall: Guests Question Mass Changes After 42 Years

Over 42 years after it first opened, the EPCOT of today is a mix of futuristic ideas and cultural experiences, divided into four areas: World Celebration, World Discovery, World Nature, and World Showcase. These have all undergone their fair share of updates in recent years, with Disney integrating more attractions inspired by IP to the theme park.

Some of EPCOT’s most recent additions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind (which has experienced its fair share of issues lately), Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana. While the latter is somewhat educational, some critics have lambasted the updates as proof that Disney no longer cares about the original concept of EPCOT.

It doesn’t help that the company hasn’t delivered on the promises made ahead of Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary. Prior to COVID-19, Disney had big plans for a more extensive refurbishment, but many of those projects never came to fruition.

Attractions like the Spaceship Earth update, the Mary Poppins (1964) ride, and the Play! Pavilion were all scrapped, leaving behind a series of lackluster additions. Case in point: the lights in World Celebration, which started glitching within days of their installment.

Is EPCOT Becoming a Mall?

Negativity toward EPCOT has become all too common in the Disney fandom lately. While we agree with some points (such as those mentioned above), we still feel like it’s a grade above most non-Disney destinations and deserves its laurels for breaking the mold of what a theme park can be.

However, some fans bear a much more specific grudge against the current state of EPCOT. As per one irate Reddit user, the theme park today has been transformed into nothing short of an outdoor mall, with the heavy supply of shops and restaurants robbing it of some of its original magic over 40 years after it first opened.

“Just went today and… where’d the magic go?” one guest questioned. “I went 40 years ago and there was all sorts of cool demonstrations and such going on. Now it’s like 90% food and shops? We went into all these cool looking buildings expecting something equally cool inside… only to find souvenirs and pastries…”

Other users agreed. “The problem with futuristic and interactive displays is that they break easily and are outdated quickly,” said one Reddit user.

“They are cool for the first few months and then guests just find them disappointing. The turnover rate is way too high to maintain properly. Rides, shows, shops, and food are basically the only things that last. And since rides and shows are expensive, then food and shops are what they pack the park with.”

Another user agreed that the park has lost much of its soul – although they were much more generous in their overall assessment of the park. “The countries are less about experiencing the countries now, which is a giant shame,” they said. “But it’s still a super fun and beautiful place. You can walk around the shops for free. I just wish Morocco hadn’t been destroyed.”

EPCOT’s Morocco Pavilion has undergone a series of closures and updates in recent years. After the Moroccan government ended its sponsorship in 2020, many feel have chipped away at its authentic charm. As one user put it, “Disney went the cheap route and replaced mosaics that had hundreds if not thousands of small hand crafted tiles with large, generic tiles for bottom dollar.”

“They closed the interesting shops within the land,” complained one Reddit user. “It’s unused buildings now, a character meet and greet, and sangria stand. And no more restaurant in the back.”

Guests shared similar critiques on the attractions most recently added to the park. “The changes over the last 10-15 years destroyed almost all of the edutainment,” they wrote. “I actually appreciate the Moana water experience more than I thought I would because it does have that element.”

How do you feel about the current state of EPCOT?