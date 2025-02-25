Disney Shares New Female Executive to Replace CEO Bob Iger in Days

The Walt Disney Company has officially announced that Dana Walden, Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, will speak at the upcoming Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference, a prominent industry event that has traditionally been an opportunity for Disney executives, including former CEO Bob Iger and his successor Bob Chapek, to provide insights into the company’s future strategy.

Walden’s participation in the conference has fueled growing speculation about her potential role as the next CEO of The Walt Disney Company, with many in the industry seeing her as a likely frontrunner to take the reins after Bob Iger’s planned departure in 2026.

Below is the announcement by Disney:

“Dana Walden, Co-Chairman, Disney Entertainment, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at approximately 6:20 p.m. ET/ 3:20 p.m. PT. To stream live, please visit www.disney.com/investors. A recording of the question-and-answer session will be archived.”

Iger’s Leadership Legacy and Succession Plans

Bob Iger, Disney’s long-serving CEO, made a triumphant return to the company in late 2022 after a tumultuous period marked by the leadership of Bob Chapek, his successor. Known for his visionary leadership, Iger’s tenure at Disney has been defined by transformative acquisitions such as Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 21st Century Fox.

His strategic vision also helped propel Disney into the digital age with the launch of Disney+ in 2019, positioning the company as a formidable competitor in the streaming wars.

Despite these successes, Iger’s time at the helm has not been without challenges. His departure in 2020 was initially framed as his retirement, but after a brief period, Iger returned as CEO in the wake of significant challenges facing the company, including the COVID-19 pandemic and fluctuating performance across Disney’s theme parks and film divisions.

As Disney plans for a new era of leadership, the company has made it clear that Iger’s second tenure will end in 2026, sparking a wave of speculation about who will replace him.

Dana Walden: The Logical Successor?

Dana Walden’s rise through Disney ranks is well-documented, with the seasoned executive playing a pivotal role in overseeing the company’s television division and contributing to its recent Emmy successes. She has become one of Disney’s most high-profile leaders, with her calm demeanor and focus on creative production positioning her as a natural successor to Iger.

Industry sources have suggested that Walden’s extensive experience in talent management, particularly in the television sector, makes her one of the most logical candidates to take on Disney’s top job.

However, Walden’s experience outside the realm of television is limited. She has had minimal exposure to the operational aspects of Disney’s theme parks and resorts, as well as its vast film portfolio.

These areas, especially Disney’s global theme park business, are critical components of the company’s overall strategy and financial health. Moreover, Walden’s involvement in politics, particularly her connections with figures like Vice President Kamala Harris, has raised some eyebrows within the company.

Disney, long known for its careful avoidance of partisan politics, may be cautious about placing an individual in the CEO role with potential political ties, as such affiliations could alienate certain segments of its vast global audience.

Other Contenders for the Top Job

While Walden remains the most visible contender for the CEO role, she is not the only person being considered by Disney’s board. Josh D’Amaro, the Chairman of Disney Parks, is another potential candidate whose operational expertise could make him a strong choice.

D’Amaro’s leadership of Disney’s parks division, including his role in major projects like the expansion of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attractions and the development of Disney’s international resorts, positions him as a key player within the company. His relative lack of exposure to Wall Street and corporate governance, however, could be a limiting factor in his bid for the CEO position.

Alan Bergman, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment alongside Walden, is another name to watch. Bergman’s success in revitalizing Disney’s film division, which includes overseeing major franchises like Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar, has earned him the respect of Disney executives and outside observers alike.

Given his strong track record in film and television production, Bergman could emerge as a strong contender, especially if Disney’s board favors a candidate with deep experience in the entertainment industry.

Outside of these figures, there are some lesser-discussed names in the mix. ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro has repeatedly downplayed any desire to succeed Iger, but his role in managing Disney’s sports empire and the ever-evolving media landscape could make him a potential candidate.

Similarly, Disney CFO Hugh Johnston, though highly regarded within the company, is not viewed as a frontrunner for the role due to his financial background rather than creative leadership experience.

Walden’s Upcoming Address and What It Could Signal

Walden’s upcoming appearance at the Morgan Stanley conference, a role previously filled by Iger, signals that she may be taking a more prominent role in the public-facing aspects of Disney’s business strategy. It’s an important moment for Walden, as her presentation could offer crucial insights into her vision for the company and her potential approach to leadership.

While it’s not uncommon for high-ranking executives to speak at such industry events, Walden’s role as a potential successor to Iger makes her participation all the more significant. If she is indeed positioned to succeed Iger, this conference could provide a subtle but important indication of Disney’s strategic priorities under her leadership.

As the company heads toward a new chapter in its history, the question of who will replace Bob Iger remains one of the most closely watched storylines in the media and entertainment industries. With the clock ticking toward 2026, Disney faces the dual challenge of finding a leader who can carry forward Iger’s legacy of growth and innovation while navigating the rapidly changing landscape of global entertainment.

As the search for a new CEO intensifies, all eyes will be on Walden’s speech at the Morgan Stanley conference and what it might reveal about the future of The Walt Disney Company.