Disney Park Drops Surprise Announcement For Yet Another Pixar Attraction

Pixar Studios has established itself as a firm fixture at Disney parks worldwide over the years. From the vibrant Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure to the whimsical Toy Story-inspired lands in Florida, Paris, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, entire areas have been constructed based on Pixar tales, packed with attractions like the Incredicoaster, Slinky Dog Dash, and Toy Story Midway Mania!

The great Pixar takeover goes beyond rides. Parades, character meet-and-greets, and themed dining experiences keep guests firmly rooted in the Pixar universe.

Pixar Fest, a recurring celebration at Disneyland Resort, showcases nighttime spectaculars and limited-time food offerings inspired by films like Coco (2017) and Up (2009). Meanwhile, Walt Disney Studios Park features a unique Pixar musical – TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure – that blends characters from multiple films.

But Disney isn’t done with Pixar in its parks just yet. Two more lands are in the works at Walt Disney World Resort – one inspired by Monsters, Inc. (2001) and another by Cars (2006) – while a Coco ride will soon be added to California Adventure.

New Pixar Experience Confirmed For Disney Park

Today, yet another experience was confirmed for Hong Kong Disneyland.

While unveiling plans for its upcoming 20th-anniversary celebration “The Most Magical Party of All,” the park dropped the surprise announcement that it will also welcome an “all-new, exclusive Pixar entertainment experience.

The park has yet to share all the details, but it did share a map revealing the experience’s exact location between Toy Story Land and World of Frozen. As per Michael Moriarty, Managing Director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, it will be “a first and unique to Hong Kong.”

More Additions Heading To Disney Park

Beyond its mysterious new Pixar experience, the park is also set to receive a brand-new Marvel attraction in the coming years.

As was previously confirmed in 2024, Hong Kong Disneyland’s Stark Expo – a subsection of its Tomorrowland area inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe – is undergoing an expansion that will see it welcome a new Spider-Man attraction. Rumors suggest that this will be comparable to the Tower of Terror. This will join the area’s existing rides, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle! and the Iron Man Experience.

A new parade will also debut at the park. “Friendtastic!” Parade has been described as the largest in the history of Hong Kong Disneyland, with a grand total of 11 floats – including one inspired by Encanto (2021).

