Health Leaders Address Viral Outbreak Claiming First Life in a Decade-Disney Guests Among Those at Risk

Disney parks guests are growing concerned as the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control report an alarming rise in measles outbreaks nationwide and globally.

A Global Measles Surge: Should Disney Guests Be Concerned?

Measles cases are on the rise worldwide, with the United States reporting its first measles-related death since 2015. A child in rural West Texas, who was unvaccinated, tragically passed away due to the virus, highlighting growing concerns over declining immunization rates.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has seen a sharp uptick in cases, with Texas reporting 124 infections and New Mexico confirming nine. The situation is even more alarming in the U.K., where 2,911 measles cases were reported in 2024— the highest annual total since 2012.

For Disney fans, this raises a critical question: could a rise in measles cases impact theme park vacations? Given that Disney parks attract millions of international visitors, understanding the risks and preventative measures is crucial for safe and enjoyable trips.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases, infecting about 90% of unvaccinated people who come into contact with an infected individual. The virus spreads through coughing and sneezing, and it can linger in the air for up to two hours. Given the high crowd levels at Disney parks—especially Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida—these conditions could allow the disease to spread rapidly if an infected person visits the parks.

Historically, measles outbreaks have been linked to theme parks. In 2015, Disneyland experienced a significant measles outbreak traced back to an infected visitor, leading to over 140 cases across multiple states. With declining vaccination rates worldwide, public health experts warn that similar outbreaks could happen again if travelers aren’t careful.

Declining Vaccination Rates: A Growing Risk

One of the biggest factors contributing to the recent surge in measles cases is a drop in vaccination rates. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global childhood vaccination rate fell from 86% in 2019 to 83% in 2023. In the U.S., most states are now below the critical 95% vaccination threshold needed to prevent widespread outbreaks.

The importance of maintaining high vaccination rates cannot be overstated—before the measles vaccine was introduced in 1963, the virus caused approximately 2.6 million deaths annually. While the vaccine has saved over 60 million lives since 2000, recent disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have set back immunization efforts.

For Disney travelers, this means being extra cautious, particularly if visiting during peak seasons when crowds are dense and international tourism is high.

When Are the Busiest Times at the Parks?

To minimize health risks, guests may want to avoid peak travel periods when exposure to illnesses could be higher. Historically, the busiest times at Disney parks include:

Spring Break (March-April) – Families flock to Disney World and Disneyland, making it one of the most crowded periods of the year.

– Families flock to Disney World and Disneyland, making it one of the most crowded periods of the year. Summer Vacation (June-August) – International tourism increases dramatically during the summer months.

– International tourism increases dramatically during the summer months. Halloween & Christmas Seasons (September-December) – Special events and holiday celebrations draw massive crowds.

– Special events and holiday celebrations draw massive crowds. New Year’s Week (Late December – Early January) – One of the most packed times of the year, with long wait times and dense crowds.

If travelers are concerned about measles exposure, visiting during off-peak times—like late January, early May, or mid-September—may be a safer option.

How Can Disney Guests Protect Themselves?

For those planning a trip to Disney parks, taking precautions against measles is essential. Here are some steps to stay safe:

Check Your Vaccination Status – The CDC recommends that all travelers ensure they are up to date on the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.

– The CDC recommends that all travelers ensure they are up to date on the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine. Be Mindful of Symptoms – Measles symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a signature red rash. If you or someone in your group experiences these symptoms, avoid visiting crowded places.

– Measles symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a signature red rash. If you or someone in your group experiences these symptoms, avoid visiting crowded places. Practice Good Hygiene – Wash hands frequently, avoid touching your face, and consider wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces.

– Wash hands frequently, avoid touching your face, and consider wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces. Monitor Travel Advisories – If you’re traveling internationally before visiting Disney parks, check for any measles-related travel warnings.

The Global Response to Measles and the Future of Travel Safety

The WHO has ramped up efforts to curb measles outbreaks through the “Immunization Agenda 2021-2030,” which aims to increase global vaccination rates. However, setbacks in immunization programs—especially in developing nations—continue to pose challenges. For Disney travelers, this means that international visitors, especially from regions experiencing outbreaks, could unknowingly bring the virus into the parks.

While Disneyland and Disney World have no specific measles-related restrictions at this time, it remains critical for guests to take personal responsibility for their health and safety. While the recent measles outbreaks are concerning, they don’t mean guests should cancel their Disney vacations. Instead, the key is to stay informed and take necessary precautions.

As history has shown, Disney parks have dealt with health-related concerns before and will likely continue to adapt to evolving public health risks. By ensuring vaccinations are up to date, avoiding peak travel periods, and practicing good hygiene, Disney guests can minimize their risk and enjoy a magical, worry-free experience. For now, travelers should remain vigilant, but rest assured—the magic of Disney is still within reach.