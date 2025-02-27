Pixar Series ‘Win or Lose’ Faced With Potential Lawsuit Over a Pickle

It’s been just over a week since Pixar’s Win or Lose debuted on Disney+, and the series finds itself involved in yet another controversy. The problems started before the show even hit the streaming service.

As a part of the story, Pixar included a transgender athlete competing in softball. However, Disney ordered Pixar to change the storyline and remove the transgender athlete.

After the news broke that Disney had removed the storyline, animators at Pixar spoke out about the decision, calling it a “gut punch” and another saying that they “cried in their office” after it happened. Despite the storyline being cut, parts of the episode featuring the transgender athlete leaked online.

This move by Disney came on the heels of the election of President Donald Trump who promised an executive order banning transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports. While many were angry at Disney’s change, some parents applauded the move.

But now, Disney finds itself involved in another controversy that could have legal ramifications for this company. Disney is about to be sued over a pickle.

In the series, the team’s name is the “pickles.” It seems like an innocent enough name for a kid’s softball team, but that name was already taken.

The Portland Pickles, who play in a collegiate summer league, have criticized Disney/Pixar for using their team name and logo without permission, and team owner Alan Miller said that the team is considering suing Disney for copyright infringement.

BREAKING: Disney & Pixar has broken Dillon's heart 💔 pic.twitter.com/CDlBdKixLh — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) February 24, 2025

The team’s social media account released a statement saying:

We regret to inform you that Dillon T. Pickle is absolutely devastated by the release of this series. He looked up to Disney, believed in the magic, and truly thought they stood for joy. But not a call, not an email, nor even a half-hearted fax. No DM, no Snap, no carrier pigeon with a tiny scroll asking for permission to use our marks, or collaborate.

Dillon T. Pickle is the team’s mascot, which resembles the one used by the softball team in Win or Lose. The Oregonian contacted Disney for comment, but the company did not respond.

Not only is the team’s coach wearing a polo shirt with a mascot that looks very similar to Dillon T. Pickle, but the team’s uniform also resembles the ones worn by the Portland Pickles.

Copyright lawyer Leigh Gill told the Oregonian:

I would say, looking at it, there’s this initial confusion that’s possible. You could certainly look to the big media empire and say this is confusing and maybe damaging. I don’t know if it is damaging. It would take more assessment. But it looks so similar, if someone that knows of the Portland Pickles sees this, they could think this is an endorsement adopted for fictional use.

For now, the Portland Pickles have not filed suit against Disney and Pixar. However, in the near future, there could be a Disney lawsuit involving the misuse of a pickle.