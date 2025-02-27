Disney Cast Member Assumes Little Boy Is a Girl, Harasses Mother

A frustrated mother took to social media after a Disney cast member reportedly insulted her three-year-old son.

Tens of thousands of cast members work to keep the magic alive at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. The overwhelming majority of Disney cast members want nothing more than to help families have magical vacations, but like any workplace, there will occasionally be conflict.

Disneyland Resort Magic Key Pass holder and TikTok user @disneysarah23 recently visited Disney California Adventure Park with her three-year-old son, Luke. In a recent video, the Magic Key Pass holder claimed that a “rude” theme park entry cast member insulted her young child.

“For the record I remained calm and never gave this guy an attitude back because I know they have a difficult job dealing with the public,” she captioned the video. “Do you think he was having an off morning or this is his regular routine?”

The Disney Park guest said her son was in a stroller when she scanned his Magic Key Pass to enter Disney California Adventure Park. The Disney cast member at the gate reportedly gave her a disgusted look and asked, “Luke’s a girl?!”

“My son has long hair, so we get this all the time,” the TikToker explained. “So then I calmly go like, ‘Oh, no, he’s a boy.’”

She said the Disney cast member “again” made a rude face and said, “Um, look at the screen. You’re gonna need to get this changed, or you’re going to continue to have issues because of his picture. He looks like a girl.”

Luke had just turned three when his mother took him to get his Magic Key Pass. He refused to stand or stop moving for the photo, so it captured his side profile, partially covered by his long hair. However, the Disney cast member seemed more bothered by the young boy’s long hair.

“It’s my understanding that the Disney parks are now getting facial recognition, so I can see how that would be an issue for that,” his mother said.

“But that wasn’t this guy’s issue. His issue was that my son ‘looked like a girl.’ He could have said, ‘You might want to take a new photo so we can get his full face.’ But instead, this cast member chose to insult a three-year-old by right in front of him saying, ‘He looks like a girl.’”

Disney Parks fans encouraged the guest to report the encounter to Guest Services.

“I would’ve definitely taken this to guest relations and filed a formal complaint- their reasoning was executed so poorly and disrespectfully, I’m so sorry – I hope you guys have a better experience,” said @millies.neverland.

Other Magic Key Pass holders shared their experience with rude park entry cast members.

“Cast members HATE seeing people come in with different hair colors all the time,” @jupeeeessss wrote. “Especially vivids. They fume that you don’t keep the same hair color and assume you’re stealing someone’s key.”

“iIhad security at dca stop me when iIentered because my hair was dyed a different color and the guy who scanned me in said it wasn’t me but after I was already passed the gate,” @stitch202441 recalled. “He called security on me.”

Was this Disney cast member in the wrong? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments!