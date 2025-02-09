Former Disney Channel Star Reveals She Was Shot In the Face, Pieces Still Lodged In Eye

Being a millennial Disney fan is a really fun thing to be, especially since we have such fond memories, and not just of the theme parks. Throughout our childhoods, The Disney Channel was full of incredible shows that are still memorable today. Shows like Ducktales, Darkwing Duck, Boy Meets World, Lizzie McGuire, Wizards of Waverly Place, and more helped cement who we grew up to be.

And we can’t forget about the amazing Disney Channel Original Movies, like Halloweentown (1998), Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century (1999), Phantom of the Megaplex (2000), and of course, High School Musical (2006), are still loved today.

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From 2000 until 2003, one of the more popular shows on The Disney Channel was Even Stevens, starring Shia LaBeouf, Christy Carlson Romano, A.J. Trauth, and Nick Spano. The show told the story of the Stevens family, who live in Sacramento, California, and the crazy antics that son, Louis, gets into while clashing with his older sister Ren.

The show ran for more than 60 episodes and spawned a Disney Channel movie—The Even Stevens Movie (2003)—that served as the series finale. It also launched Shia LaBeouf’s controversial career.

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In the show, Christy Carlson Romano played Louis’s sister, Ren. She was highly intelligent and never knew how to really get along with her screwball brother. And while she was playing Ren, Romano was also providing the voice for Kim Possible — a teenage spy — in a show of the same name.

While Ms. Romano’s career has slowed down since the height of her Disney fame, she still acts and sings and keeps fans updated about what’s going on in her everyday life.

Unfortunately, the mom of two recently suffered a shocking injury that nearly left her blinded. And she is warning others to always be careful and be aware of their surroundings.

On February 8, Romano revealed that she had taken her husband to shoot clay pigeons for his birthday. While she was there, another party was not being careful and shot their run in her direction.

Romano was hit in the face and still has pieces of projectile stuck in her face, but they are in too dangerous a location to be removed at this time.

Yesterday was my husband’s birthday and I took him to shoot clay pigeons as a present. There was another party with us and they unsafely fired in the wrong direction and shot me in the face. @thebrendanrooney immediately sprung into action, assessed me, and rushed me to the hospital. I was hit in 5 places, one was less than an inch from hitting me directly in my right eye. Unfortunately a fragment got lodged behind my eye and it is too risky to remove surgically at this time. Doctors will continue to monitor me (I can see normally at the moment). With everything that happened, all I can think about is how grateful I am to be alive. I love my daughters, husband, family, and friends so much. I saw my life flash before my eyes and I’m telling you, hug the people around you every chance you can. Life can change in an instant. 🙏

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christy Carlson Romano (@thechristycarlsonromano)

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Fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section of the actress’s Instagram video, sending her love and being thankful that she was not more seriously injured or, even worse, killed.

When shooting clay pigeons, real shotguns are used, but not real bullets. The guns are loaded with hundreds of small metal balls. It is those metal balls that hit Romano in the face.

One of the people to comment on her video was her husband, Brendan Rooney. He called her, “the bravest, toughest, most stoic and badass woman I have ever met.” He also said that he was thankful she was alive and said he could not live without her.

We send our best wishes to Christy Carlson Ramona and hope that she has a speedy recovery.