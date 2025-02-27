Child Discovers FREE Universal Line-Skipping Hack, Saves Hundreds

If you were planning on visiting Universal Orlando Resort, there are a few things that can cause the price of your visit to increase… one of them would be Express Passes.

Much like Disney World charges guests to skip their lines via Lightning Lane, Universal has a line-skipping system called an Express Pass. The big difference between both parks is that one is much more expensive per person than the other, and it isn’t Disney. Lightning Lane Multi Pass

is valid in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. All you have to do is purchase it for the correct Park and you are good to go. Many Disney guests have complained in the recent past about the price increases, which can end up costing guests up to $35 per person per day. Universal Studios, Florida, and Islands of Adventure have dramatically higher price points.

The pass begins at $89.99 per person and can be as high as $349.99 on busier days. This can end up costing you more than admission to the Park itself! Plus, Universal Orlando Resort offers a ton of single-rider lines which can help you skip any long line if you don’t mind riding alone. Of course, riding together is better, but saving hundreds and still riding fast is not a bad option.

For those who want to know the single rider lines, for Universal Studios Florida, they are Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Revenge of the Mummy, and TRANSFORMERS: The Ride 3-D. The single rider lines at Universal’s Islands of Adventure are The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, and Incredible Hulk Coaster.

That being said, children can get around both of these options just by becoming taller.

Black Owl Travels (@Blackowltravels) shared a TikTok video of her son attempting to ride Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure but was not yet tall enough. At Universal, being too small to ride an attraction might be a bummer at the moment, but it has a reward! The child in the video is given a pass that shows he was once too small to ride it. Once he grows to be a little taller, the family can bring back the pass, and they will be able to skip the line completely!

This is something that kids can do at many attractions throughout the Park! Although it will require a first visit before any line-skipping can be done, it works well for anyone who lives nearby or plans on coming to Universal Orlando Resort more than once in their child’s life!

Rider Swap at Disney

At Disney, the closest thing to this is Rider Swap.

Here’s how to navigate the Rider Swap process at Disney Parks, ensuring a smooth experience for families with young children or anyone needing assistance with rides.

Disney offers a convenient Rider Swap program, allowing one parent or guardian to wait with the child or guest who is not able to ride while the other enjoys the attraction. Once the first rider finishes, the second rider can simply swap in without having to wait in the regular line again.

To take advantage of Rider Swap, head to the entrance of the attraction and speak with a cast member. You’ll be given a special pass or wristband for the second rider, so they don’t have to wait in line twice. This is particularly beneficial for families with little ones who can’t ride certain attractions but still want to enjoy the experience.

It’s important to note that the Rider Swap pass is typically valid for a limited time, so be sure to use it promptly after the first rider exits the attraction. This program is available for most rides that have height restrictions, making it a great option for families trying to maximize their time at the parks while ensuring everyone has a chance to experience the fun.

With Rider Swap, Disney makes it easier than ever for everyone in the family to enjoy the magic, regardless of height or age restrictions.

What do you think about this line-skipping trick at Universal Orlando Resort?