Iconic ‘Superman’ Star and Wife Found Dead at Home

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen
Superman (Christopher Reeve) looking upset as Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman) laughs and Lenny Luthor (Jon Cryer) hides in the background

Credit: Warner Bros.

Talented actor Gene Hackman, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, have been found dead at their home in Santa Fe, along with their pet dog.

Gene Hackman as Sheriff "Little" Bill Daggett in 'Unforgiven'
Credit: Warner Bros.

Hackman, who has received many awards during his acting career, starred in the 1978 Richard Donner movie Superman as the villainous Lex Luthor. He went on to appear in additional movies in the franchise, including the 1980 sequel Superman II and 1987’s Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.

He won a Best Actor Academy Award for his role in 1971’s The French Connection and won again for Best Supporting Actor for Clint Eastwood’s 1992 movie, Unforgiven. He was 95 years old.

The actor was found dead with his wife, the pianist Betsy Arakawa, 63, and dog by law enforcement on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at their residence on Sunset Trail in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“A statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff [Adan Mendoza] in New Mexico said: ‘We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail,’ a BBC report reads.” The sheriff went on to say that it was an “active” investigation and “at this time [they] do not believe that foul play was a factor.”

Credit: Warner Bros.

No cause of death has been attributed to the couple. “All I can say is that we’re in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant,” Mendoza stated.

As well as starring alongside Christopher Reeve in the Superman movies of the ’70s and ’80s, Hackman played numerous other roles over his six-decade-spanning career. From Bonnie & Clyde (1967) and The Birdcage (1996) to Enemy of State (1998) to his final movie role as Monroe “Eagle” Cole in 2004’s Welcome to Mooseport, Hackman’s career in Hollywood has been notable and varied.

Inside the Magic will continue to update this developing story.

Thomas Hitchen

