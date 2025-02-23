Larger People Are Being Targeted for Higher Fees on Their Next Disney Trip

Every large person knows that a trip to Disney World or Disneyland can be a little complicated. Getting in and out of rides or simply moving around the parks can require extra effort.

Larger guests know how complicated it can be to get into or out of Space Mountain or either of the Goofy rides, especially Goofy’s Flying School at Disney’s California Adventure. But for the love of Disney, we all somehow manage.

Despite our larger status, we know that cast members and fellow guests will treat us exactly the same as any other guest, and under no circumstances do we have to pay more or feel ashamed of being bigger. However, at least part of that is about to change.

Bigger guests heading to Walt Disney World or Disneyland could soon face additional charges from airlines for being “overweight.” According to a new report from Fox News, airlines are conducting surveys to determine how feasible it would be to charge heavier customers more for flights.

Finnair, which travels from Helsinki to Miami, has already asked passengers to weigh themselves voluntarily before boarding. They do so under the guise of calculating the plane’s weight and using that data for future trips.

In their surveys, airlines asked passengers if they would approve of a “fat tax” in exchange for lighter passengers being allowed to bring a free checked bag onto the plane. The tax would charge any passenger over 160 pounds an extra fee to fly.

The results showed that many frequent travelers and lighter passengers were strongly in favor of charging extra for heavier passenger. Many wealthier travelers also agreed with the tax.

NEW: Airlines are considering issuing weight-based fees for obese passengers, according to Fox News. This is the way. The Fox report comes as airlines are exploring ways of reducing fuel costs and protecting the environment. Finnair recently expanded their "weight data… pic.twitter.com/l8sWQUpdr5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 22, 2025

The researchers who conducted the survey told the airlines that there are some benefits to charging a “fat tax” beyond just the fees that they could collect. Researchers argued that charging for extra pounds on the plane could help to lessen some of the environmental impacts of flight travel. Essentially, their argument boiled down to if fat people are shamed by flying, they would fly less.

Despite those results, 60 percent of respondents said that they were concerned about the stigma of weighing passengers and forcing them to pay a fee based on their weight.

With airlines facing rising fuel costs, it seems like they could try anything to make some extra money. However, with all the recent bad press around airlines, now is probably not the best time to upset more people.

But larger people need to be aware that on their next trip to Disney World or Disneyland, they could be paying more just for getting on a plane.