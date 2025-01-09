UPDATE: Universal Studios To Remain Closed as Fires Creep Closer

Universal Studios Hollywood will remain closed with no fixed reopening date.

Multiple wildfires have burned through the Los Angeles area in the past 48 hours, leading to the evacuation of thousands of residents and at least five deaths. At present, the Palisades Fire remains the most destructive of the bunch, having grown to over 17,000 acres and destroyed at least 1,000 structures, making it the most destructive fire in Los Angeles County.

Joining the Palisades Fire are the Eaton Fire, Hurst Fire, and Sunset Fire. The latter started in the Hollywood Hills yesterday afternoon, forcing an evacuation order for the Hollywood Hills area.

While wildfires are a common occurrence in Southern California’s dry climate, the current weather conditions are complicating efforts to extinguish the flames. Los Angeles has experienced Santa Ana wind gusts of up to 100 mph, as well as its driest start to the rainy season on record.

Fires Spark Universal Studios Closure

Yesterday, it was announced that both Universal Studios Hollywood and its shopping and dining district, Universal CityWalk, would close due to the winds and fires.

While the initial plan was to reopen today, the park has since announced that it will remain closed today (January 9). It has not announced a reopening timeframe.

Out of an abundance of caution, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk will be closed on Thursday, January 9 as a result of the extreme winds and fire conditions.

Nearby residents have shared images and videos of the situation near the theme park, showing skies thick with smoke.

how the fires have affected the universal studios area.. please stay safe!!

Other Attractions Impacted By The Fires

Other attractions in the area include the Warner Bros. Studio Tour and Los Angeles Zoo, both of which are currently closed. Six Flags Magic Mountain, located in the Santa Clarita area, also did not open yesterday.

Disneyland Resort is located further afield in Anaheim, roughly 50 miles south of the Pacific Palisades, and remains open to guests. Disneyland Hotel is reportedly offering emergency rates to cast members who have been displaced by the blazes.

While The Walt Disney Company – whose offices in Burbank are also located in the vicinity of Universal Studios Hollywood and the Warner Bros. Studio Tour – is yet to release a statement on the situation, CEO Bob Iger shared a video on his Instagram showing the destruction in Pacific Palisades and offered his condolences to those affected.

“I drove through Pacific Palisades today and witnessed firsthand the devastation caused by the fires,” Iger wrote. “My heart goes out to everyone who has lost homes and businesses, and to all whose lives have been impacted, including thousands of Disney employees.”

Stay tuned for more updates as this story develops.