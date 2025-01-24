Unfortunate Update: Universal Suddenly Reports Entire Theme Park To Be Closed off to All Guests

Universal Orlando Resort has forced the immediate closure of one of its theme parks as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s State of Emergency continues to assist the state with the ongoing inclement weather-impacting areas, including Orlando.

Unprecedented Winter Weather Shakes Florida: Disney and Universal Affected

Florida, a state known for its balmy weather and sunshine, has been hit with an uncharacteristic bout of winter weather, leaving residents and tourists in disbelief. This week, historical snow and subfreezing temperatures have swept through the Sunshine State, with Central Florida experiencing record lows that have left even the warmest hearts shivering. These drastic changes have led to disruptions across major tourist destinations, including Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World.

While Florida is no stranger to rain and storms, snow is a rarity. The sight of frosted palm trees and ice-covered sidewalks has left locals bundling up in ways they never expected. Temperatures have plummeted to lows not seen in decades, with Friday’s forecast predicting a high of just 56°F and a low of 36°F. Saturday will offer a slight reprieve, with temperatures climbing to 63°F during the day and dipping to 44°F overnight.

Universal isn’t the only major player feeling the effects of Florida’s sudden freeze. Walt Disney World has also made adjustments, including the closure of one of its own water parks, Blizzard Beach. Designed to mimic a snowy alpine ski resort, Blizzard Beach’s irony isn’t lost on fans as real snowflakes have dusted parts of Florida this week.

In addition to water park closures, theme park visitors have been seen braving the elements in heavy jackets and scarves, a stark contrast to the usual shorts and T-shirts. For many, the cold weather has turned their dream vacations into chilly adventures.

Governor DeSantis Declares State of Emergency

The unusual weather has not only affected theme parks but also prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to issue a State of Emergency for several counties, including those in Central Florida. The declaration allows for state resources to assist with freezing conditions that could impact infrastructure, agriculture, and public safety. Roads have become treacherous, and energy demands have surged as residents turn up the heat to cope with the unfamiliar chill.

Despite the weather disruptions, Universal remains optimistic about the months ahead. Recently, the resort announced a separately ticketed, after-hours event for Volcano Bay, set to launch this spring. While details remain under wraps, the event promises unique nighttime experiences that will likely draw crowds once the Florida weather returns to its usual warmth.

Universal Volcano Bay Shuts Down Amid the Chill

Universal Orlando Resort has announced the closure of Volcano Bay, its popular water theme park, on Friday, January 24, and Saturday, January 25, due to the ongoing inclement weather. This marks the second round of closures for the park this month, as similar conditions forced it to shut its doors on January 15 and 16.

Weather Update Universal Volcano Bay will be closed on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25, due to inclement weather. For park updates, please call 407-817-8317 or stay tuned to our social channels. – @UniversalORL

🌧️❄️ Weather Update ❄️🌧️

Universal Volcano Bay will be closed on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25, due to inclement weather. For park updates, please call 407-817-8317 or stay tuned to our social channels. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 23, 2025

“Due to the current weather forecast, Volcano Bay will be closed on January 24 and 25. Guests can call 407-817-8317 or follow our social media channels for further updates,” Universal shared in a social media statement.

The closures come as no surprise given the chilling conditions, but they have left vacationers scrambling to adjust their plans. Universal has assured guests that updates on reopening will be provided, with a potential return to normal operations as early as Sunday, January 26, depending on the weather.

Tips for Visitors During Cold Snaps

If you’re visiting Central Florida during this unprecedented winter chill, here are some tips to make the most of your trip:

Dress in Layers: Florida isn’t equipped for extreme cold, and neither are many tourists. Bring plenty of layers, including thermal wear, gloves, and hats. Check Park Schedules: Monitor theme park closures and updates via official websites and social media channels. Enjoy Indoor Attractions: Take advantage of Universal’s and Disney’s numerous indoor attractions and shows to stay warm while still having fun. Stay Flexible: Weather can be unpredictable. Be prepared to adjust your plans to make the best of your visit.

Looking Ahead for Universal Guests

As Florida navigates this historic weather event, theme parks like Universal Orlando Resort and Disney World are doing their best to accommodate guests while ensuring safety. Though these closures may dampen some plans, the resilience and adaptability of Florida’s tourism industry promise brighter (and warmer) days ahead.

For the latest updates on Universal Volcano Bay and other park news, keep an eye on Universal Orlando’s social media channels and official website. The sun will shine again, and the water slides will soon be ready to welcome guests back.

Are you impacted by the sudden 48-hour closure of Volcano Bay? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!