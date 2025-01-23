New ‘Climate-Changing’ Transportation Service Now Available to Millions of Universal Guests

Universal Orlando Resort is setting a new standard for theme park transportation with its newest means of transportation, designed to enhance the guest experience while supporting sustainability.

Universal Seeks To Sustain the Environment While Also Providing a Comfy Experience for All Guests

Revealed by Mark Woodbury, CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences, in September 2023, these innovative buses will connect Universal’s parks, including the much-anticipated Epic Universe, and offer guests an upgraded, eco-friendly way to travel.

Electric bus service started at Universal today, with shuttles between Stella Nova resort and CityWalk. @bioreconstruct on X

Universal Orlando has gone the extra mile—quite literally—to create a seamless transportation system. According to Woodbury, the company has “redesigned a road that takes us from the north campus…to the Epic property,” ensuring a smooth, efficient journey for guests.

The new road includes a central median dedicated to the electric bus fleet, a key step toward Universal’s commitment to Comcast’s carbon-neutral objectives by 2035. The journey between parks will take approximately 12 minutes, significantly shorter than other theme park transit options.

This streamlined travel time adds convenience and value, allowing guests to spend less time commuting and more time enjoying the attractions.

Enhanced Comfort and Modern Amenities

The new electric buses are more than just eco-friendly—they’re built with guest comfort in mind. Each bus features redesigned seating for a more spacious and ergonomic experience, ensuring that passengers can relax on their way to and from the parks.

The addition of phone charging stations is a game-changer, allowing visitors to recharge their devices while in transit. This thoughtful feature ensures that guests can stay connected and ready to capture memories throughout their visit.

A look at seating on a Universal electric bus. Windows are shaded (by full bus graphics) to reduce the amount of cooling needed. Seating has USB type A charging ports. Fold-up seats (for mobility devices) have the ports underneath. – @bioreconstruct on X

A look at seating on a Universal electric bus. Windows are shaded (by full bus graphics) to reduce the amount of cooling needed.

In true Universal fashion, these buses are not just functional—they’re visually stunning. Each vehicle is wrapped in eye-catching designs featuring Universal’s beloved intellectual properties (IPs).

Guests can spot vibrant imagery from SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, the new Dark Universe, and classic Harry Potter scenes adorning the buses. These wraps serve as a moving preview of the adventures waiting at the parks, building excitement before guests even step off the bus.

Universal Orlando’s decision to introduce electric buses underscores its dedication to environmental responsibility. By adopting this green transportation solution, Universal not only meets its sustainability goals but also sets a powerful example for other theme park operators worldwide.

The initiative aligns with Comcast’s mission to reduce its carbon footprint and achieve carbon neutrality by 2035, reinforcing Universal’s role as an industry leader in sustainable innovation.

A Smooth Ride to Epic Universe

Epic Universe, Universal Orlando’s upcoming park, is poised to become a premier destination for theme park enthusiasts. The park will feature groundbreaking attractions, immersive lands, and state-of-the-art facilities, making the transportation experience an integral part of the overall adventure.

With the electric buses seamlessly connecting the parks, guests can enjoy a hassle-free ride that complements the excitement and magic of their visit.

Ride share between CityWalk and Epic Universe area is likely going to take same amount of time as the electric bus. Equivalent waits for departure. Ride share will take similar, sometimes parallel, route as electric bus. – @bioreconstruct on X

Ride share between CityWalk and Epic Universe area is likely going to take same amount of time as the electric bus.

Equivalent waits for departure.

Why This Matters for Universal Guests

The new electric bus system delivers multiple benefits for Universal visitors:

Convenience: A shorter, 12-minute ride between parks maximizes time for exploration and enjoyment.

Comfort: Enhanced seating and onboard charging stations cater to modern guest needs.

Eco-Friendliness: Electric buses contribute to Universal's environmental goals while reducing the resort's carbon footprint.

Immersion: Themed wraps featuring iconic IPs heighten the anticipation for park experiences.

Looking Ahead

As Universal Orlando prepares to welcome guests to Epic Universe, the electric bus system is a shining example of how the resort continues to innovate and prioritize guest satisfaction.

By blending sustainability, technology, and immersive storytelling, Universal is setting a new benchmark for theme park transportation. Whether you’re a Harry Potter fan, a SUPER NINTENDO WORLD enthusiast, or eager to explore the mysteries of the Dark Universe, these electric buses promise to deliver a memorable start to your adventure.

Source: X, WESH2

