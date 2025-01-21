Disney Guests Evacuated From Tower of Terror After Fall Down Elevator Shaft

Walt Disney World Resort guests were rushed off of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror after a woman’s flip-flop fell into the elevator shaft while she was boarding. Disney cast members worked to recover her shoes’ remains as guests watched and waited to ride.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is the only United States Disney park operating the original Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. In 2017, Disney California Adventure Park rethemed its version of the thrill ride into Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! to align with the new Avengers Campus area of the theme park.

To board The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Walt Disney World Resort guests enter an elevator and sit in rows. After ensuring everyone is buckled in, Disney cast members send the elevator up. It travels forward on a ride track until reaching the elevator shaft, where its famous drops actually take place.

Amy Bruni (@amybruni on Instagram) was boarding The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror when her daughter stepped on the back of her flip-flop, ripping it off her foot. In a stroke of bad luck, the shoe fell into the crack between the floor and the ride vehicle, getting stuck in the elevator shaft.

Bruni shared her experience in a video on Instagram:

Story time. Please share in my mortification as my shoe falls INTO the Tower of Terror at Hollywood Studios ….stopping the entire ride…and my heart…at the same time. #disneyworld#hollywoodstudios#wdw#towerofterror#fyp

“In case you’re wondering what happens if your shoe falls off boarding the Tower of Terror and falls in between the elevator and the mechanics of the ride, let me tell you,” Bruni began. “First, you wonder, ‘Wow. I only have one shoe.’ Then, you notice that everyone is staring at you and that the ride is definitely not happening.”

When Disney cast members noticed the trapped shoe, they evacuated guests from the attraction and called for help.

‘Then they take everyone off the ride, and they have to call a supervisor,” she continued. “…Everyone’s talking about how ‘Wow. She sure did wear inappropriate shoes for the day.’ Which is the story of my life.”

Bruni also shared a clip of Disney cast members pulling her flip-flop from the elevator shaft.

“We’ve been waiting forever!” a child screamed as Disney cast members worked to retrieve the shoe.

Luckily, they didn’t have to wait much longer! Moments later, the Disney cast members removed the flip-flop and boarded guests for their ride on The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

The Disney Park guest recalled the moment she saw cast members successfully rescue her shoe:

“They fish it out from in between the elevator and whatever else and everyone cheers but also stares at you like you’re the biggest jerk of all time…I’m still sweaty from the mortification but, hey, it was a new experience…Lesson learned. Don’t wear flip flops and don’t have a child that’s always walking so close behind you that she flips your shoes off on a regular basis.”

Immediately inform a cast member if you lose an item on a Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort attraction.

