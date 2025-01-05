Beloved ‘Shrek’ Actor Now Dead, DreamWorks Star Dies After Suffering Painful Condition

The whimsical world of Shrek was brought to life through a unique blend of creativity, humor, and heart. One of the franchise’s most iconic characters, Donkey, voiced by Eddie Murphy, owes his lively personality to a very real and beloved creature named Perry. Tragically, Perry, a 30-year-old donkey from Barron Park in California, passed away on January 2 due to complications from laminitis, a painful foot disease.

Jenny Kiratli, Perry’s handler, shared the heartbreaking news and reflected on the donkey’s special role in inspiring the Shrek team. Perry spent three decades as a cherished member of the Bol Park pasture community, captivating visitors and earning a special place in the hearts of locals.

The story of Perry’s influence on Shrek began when an animator for the film, living near the park, took notice of the charismatic donkey. Encouraged by his wife, the animator visited Perry, sparking inspiration for the energetic and lovable Donkey character. The animator later brought his team to observe Perry, dubbing him a “special donkey.”

The Barron Park Donkeys’ official Instagram account paid tribute to Perry with a heartfelt post:

“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved Barron Park Perry passed away yesterday at the age of 30. He was a beloved member of our community, and we know many people will be touched by his passing. Memorial plans will be announced soon.”

While Perry’s passing marks the end of an era, fans of the Shrek franchise are looking ahead to new beginnings with the long-awaited Shrek 5.

Everything We Know About Shrek 5

After over a decade since Shrek Forever After (2010), fans of the lovable green ogre and his fairy tale friends have been clamoring for a return to Far, Far Away. Following the success of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in 2022, which reignited interest in the Shrek universe, DreamWorks Animation finally confirmed that Shrek 5 is on its way. Here’s everything we know so far:

Release Date

DreamWorks Animation officially announced that Shrek 5 will hit theaters on July 1, 2026, setting it up as a major summer blockbuster. While release dates can shift, this prime spot suggests the studio’s confidence in the film’s potential to draw massive audiences.

The Return of the Original Cast

The return of the original cast has been a highlight of the announcement. Eddie Murphy, who has been a vocal supporter of the franchise, will reprise his role as Donkey, bringing his trademark humor and charm back to the big screen.

Mike Myers, the voice of Shrek, is also returning, continuing his enthusiastic support for the series. Cameron Diaz, who had previously stepped back from acting, will return as Princess Fiona, much to the delight of fans.

Antonio Banderas is expected to return as Puss in Boots, though his involvement has not yet been officially confirmed. With his character revitalized in the Puss in Boots spinoffs, it would be surprising not to see him back in the fold.

Potential Plot

While DreamWorks has kept story details under wraps, there’s plenty of speculation about what Shrek 5 could explore. One plausible direction is focusing on Shrek and Fiona’s children, now likely teenagers, as they navigate their identities and relationships in a magical world. This generational shift could provide fresh comedic and emotional material, as Shrek grapples with aging and parenting.

Another possibility involves Shrek and Fiona facing challenges that disrupt their happily-ever-after, whether from returning villains, new foes, or comedic chaos caused by their fairy tale friends.

What Fans Can Expect

The Shrek franchise is beloved for its clever humor, subversion of fairy tale tropes, and emotional depth. Fans can anticipate more of the same in Shrek 5, with a balance of nostalgic callbacks and new storylines to keep the series fresh.

DreamWorks has a history of attracting top-tier talent for supporting roles, so audiences can also look forward to a roster of guest stars lending their voices to new characters. Additionally, fan-favorite side characters like Gingy, Pinocchio, and the Three Little Pigs may make a return, adding layers of hilarity and heart.

A Long Time Coming

The road to Shrek 5 has been long and winding. Initially hinted at after the release of Shrek 2 in 2004, the sequel faced multiple delays and shifts in creative direction. The massive success of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish proved that audiences still have an appetite for the Shrek universe, giving DreamWorks the push it needed to bring the franchise back to life.

While fans bid a tearful farewell to Perry, the real-life inspiration behind Donkey, they can take comfort in knowing that his spirit will live on in the animated world of Shrek. With Shrek 5 finally on the horizon, audiences have much to look forward to as they prepare to revisit the quirky and heartwarming world of Far, Far Away.