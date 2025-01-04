New Disney Resort Location Makes Soft Launch

Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney District has welcomed an exciting new addition to its lineup of dining experiences. Parkside Market, a vibrant food hall, soft opened earlier today, offering guests an eclectic mix of flavors from four distinct dining locations: Seoul Sister, Sip & Sonder, GG’s Chicken Shop, and Vista Parkside Market.

A Fresh Culinary Destination

Parkside Market adds a dynamic touch to Downtown Disney’s already diverse culinary scene. The food hall concept allows guests to choose from a variety of dining options, making it an ideal spot for families and groups with different tastes. Each eatery brings its own unique flair, reflecting a commitment to quality and creativity.

Seoul Sister : A Korean-inspired eatery offering bold, flavorful dishes that celebrate the vibrant cuisine of Korea. Guests can expect signature items like bibimbap bowls, spicy Korean fried chicken, and a variety of savory sides.

: A Korean-inspired eatery offering bold, flavorful dishes that celebrate the vibrant cuisine of Korea. Guests can expect signature items like bibimbap bowls, spicy Korean fried chicken, and a variety of savory sides. Sip & Sonder : A specialty coffee and tea shop that combines craft beverages with a cozy ambiance. Perfect for those seeking a caffeine boost or a soothing cup of tea, Sip & Sonder also features a selection of light pastries.

: A specialty coffee and tea shop that combines craft beverages with a cozy ambiance. Perfect for those seeking a caffeine boost or a soothing cup of tea, Sip & Sonder also features a selection of light pastries. GG’s Chicken Shop : A haven for comfort food lovers, GG’s Chicken Shop focuses on expertly prepared chicken dishes, from crispy fried chicken to hearty chicken sandwiches and sides.

: A haven for comfort food lovers, GG’s Chicken Shop focuses on expertly prepared chicken dishes, from crispy fried chicken to hearty chicken sandwiches and sides. Vista Parkside Market: A casual dining option offering fresh salads, wraps, and grab-and-go items, ideal for guests who prefer quick yet satisfying meals.

NEW: Parkside Market at Downtown Disney District soft opened earlier today at Disneyland Resort. The food hall features four dining locations: Seoul Sister, Sip & Sonder, GG’s Chicken Shop, and Vista Parkside Market. pic.twitter.com/w3OBkaTTlS — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 4, 2025

Enhancing the Downtown Disney Experience

Parkside Market’s debut is part of Disneyland Resort’s ongoing efforts to enhance the Downtown Disney District, transforming it into a premier destination for dining, shopping, and entertainment. With its central location and inviting design, Parkside Market provides a welcoming space for guests to enjoy great food and connect with friends and family.

The soft opening gives visitors an early opportunity to explore the food hall, with plans for a grand opening celebration expected in the coming weeks. Guests are encouraged to stop by and experience the diverse culinary offerings firsthand.

Parkside Market’s arrival marks another exciting chapter in Downtown Disney’s evolution, delivering innovative dining experiences that align with the district’s reputation as a hub for creativity and fun. Whether you’re craving international flavors, comforting classics, or a perfect cup of coffee, Parkside Market is poised to become a must-visit destination at Disneyland Resort.