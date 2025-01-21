These Are Disney’s Plans Now That Trump Is in Office

Chairman of Disney Experiences Josh D’Amaro and Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment Alan Bergman are scheduled to speak at South by Southwest (SXSW) 2025 in a presentation that will shine a light on the future of the Disney theme parks and other entertainment offerings.

In the wake of President Donald Trump‘s second inauguration, many Disney Parks fans are wondering how the inclusive company will function under conservative leadership. Some have suggested that Walt Disney World Resort will shutter its Hall of Presidents attraction rather than reinstate President Trump in its spotlight.

After Trump signed an executive order declaring that there are only two genders in the United States (male and female), other fans wondered if Walt Disney Studios plans to slash LGBTQIA+ representation in films.

The Walt Disney Company is thinking about its future, too. Josh D’Amaro and Alan Bergman are scheduled to give a forward-centered presentation at SXSW this year. According to theme park journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin on X), Disney will showcase “the convergence of imagination, innovation, and the future of experiential storytelling” in a session called “The Future of World-Building at Disney.”

NEW: Josh D’Amaro and Alan Bergman will speak at SXSW 2025 in March. D’Amaro and Berman will speak during a session titled “The Future of World-Building at Disney” that highlights “the convergence of imagination, innovation, and the future of experiential storytelling.”

“Join Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro, Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman and special guests as they show the convergence of imagination, innovation and the future of experiential storytelling.”

"Join Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro, Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman and special guests as they show the convergence of imagination, innovation and the future of experiential storytelling." pic.twitter.com/IpvlpfqiYV — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 21, 2025

SXSW will take place from March 7 to 15, 2025, in Austin, Texas. The Walt Disney Company hasn’t announced the date or time of its session, “The Future of World-Building at Disney.”

In 2023, Disney appeared at SXSW for the first time, showcasing an advanced Judy Hopps animatronic during its presentation. Check out a video of the showcase below:

What announcements about Disney’s future would you like to see at SXSW? Share your ideas with Inside the Magic in the comments.