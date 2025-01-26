Has Disney Finally Revealed ‘Moana 2’’s Streaming Date?

In 2016, Disney took a huge leap and introduced fans to a brand-new princess, Moana. Moana tells the story of a Polynesian princess who must go against her father’s orders and leave her island to save it. Moana’s island of Motuni is dying, and she must return the heart of Te Fiti if her people are to survive and remain on their beloved island.

On her journey to Te Fiti, Moana meets Maui, a demigod who has his own plans. However, he chooses to help Moana, since the entire situation is partially his fault (since he stole the heart in the first place). Thankfully, Moana is able to restore the heart, save her people, and show her father that she is strong enough to lead.

For more than eight years, fans have been completely in love with Moana. In fact, in 2023, it was the most streamed film on Disney+. And, in February 2024, Disney CEO Bob Iger shocked and delighted fans when he announced that a sequel film was hitting theaters on November 27.

Moana 2 was originally supposed to be an animated Disney+ original series. However, Mr. Iger said that everyone was so impressed by the show that they decided to blend the shows together and create a sequel film.

Moana 2 has performed incredibly well at the box office, but fans do not love it as much as the first film. There have been complaints about the music—which was NOT written by Lin Manuel Miranda—and the storyline, which many people felt was disjointed.

The sequel film has only been out for a couple of months, but fans are already wondering when it will be available to stream. And we may have some answers!

According to WhenToStream, Moana 2 is expected to be released on Disney+ in just a couple of days — January 28 to be exact! The site says that Disney’s newest sequel film will be available for digital purchase on that day. This means fans of the Polynesian princess will be able to buy the film and watch it as many times as they want!

Unfortunately, we do not have a Disney+ release date, and we are unlikely to have one anytime soon.

There are only 62 days between November 27, Moana 2‘s release date, and January 28, the film’s anticipated digital purchase release date. Typically, Disney waits around 100 days between a film’s theatrical release and its Disney+ streaming debut.

If Disney continues with their 100-day window, then we can only guess that Moana 2 will land on Disney+ sometime around March 7.

Inside The Magic will keep readers updated as we learn more about the streaming date for Moana 2!

Have you seen Moana 2? Did you love it or hate it? Share your thoughts in the comments!