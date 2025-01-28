Sexual Harassment Scandal: Disney Employee Terminated as Hundreds Crowd Major Event

A former Disney Springs worker was let go after reporting what she called sexual harassment from her former supervisor. Now, a central Union is seeking justice at Disney Springs.

Walt Disney World Resort’s Ramen Rumble Event Draws Attention to Worker’s Termination Amid Allegations

The annual Ramen Rumble competition at Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs is taking on a different flavor this year. While food enthusiasts flock to the event to enjoy the culinary spectacle, attendees are also being encouraged to show solidarity for a fired employee, Julie Ruiz, whose termination has drawn attention to alleged workplace issues within the Patina Restaurant Group.

UNITE HERE Local 737, the union representing hospitality workers in the area is organizing a demonstration outside Disney Springs during the event. The rally aimed to bring awareness to sexual harassment allegations and the controversial dismissal of Ruiz, raising broader questions about workplace practices at Disney Springs’ Patina-operated establishments.

The allegations against Patina Restaurant Group extend beyond Ruiz’s case. Employees at Disney Springs’ Patina-operated venues—including Morimoto Asia, The Edison, Maria & Enzo’s Ristorante, Enzo’s Hideaway, and Pizza Ponte—announced their intent to unionize last spring. Workers have voiced concerns over what they call “second-class working conditions.”

Despite many positions being classified as part-time, employees report being required to maintain full availability. Complaints include the lack of a living wage, inadequate healthcare options, no paid time off, and an inability to afford basic needs. UNITE HERE Local 737 filed two unfair labor practice charges against Delaware North with the National Labor Relations Board last year, alleging violations of labor laws.

What This Means for Disney World’s Reputation

While Disney World itself is not directly implicated in these allegations, the controversy surrounding a high-profile venue like Morimoto Asia, located in Disney Springs, could potentially tarnish the guest experience. Disney Springs is marketed as a premier destination for dining and entertainment, and issues of workplace misconduct may raise questions about the broader culture within its establishments.

The Ramen Rumble, a beloved event, has become an unlikely stage for addressing these concerns. For Patina Restaurant Group, the timing couldn’t be worse, as the public focus on Ruiz’s case draws attention to both their treatment of employees and their handling of serious allegations like sexual harassment.

The Story Behind the Protest at Disney World

Julie Ruiz, a young woman of color, reported sexual harassment by a male supervisor while working at a Patina Restaurant Group location. Despite her report, the supervisor was not dismissed. Months later, Ruiz was terminated for what the company labeled a violation of workplace rules—wearing an earbud on the job.

Ruiz and UNITE HERE Local 737 believe her firing was retaliatory, spurring them to demand accountability from both Patina Restaurant Group and its parent company, Delaware North. They are calling for Ruiz’s immediate reinstatement and for the company to implement stronger measures to prevent and address sexual harassment.

Representatives from the union, along with Ruiz herself, will be present near Disney Springs at 3:30 p.m. on the day of the event, Monday, January 27. Ruiz will be available for interviews and will urge attendees to wear solidarity stickers to show support during the Ramen Rumble competition.

The Importance of Accountability

Ruiz’s story is part of a larger narrative about workers in the hospitality industry fighting for better conditions and protections. Sexual harassment allegations, especially when combined with claims of retaliation, are serious matters that can erode trust in management. For companies like Delaware North, taking meaningful steps to address these issues could improve morale and prevent further reputational damage.

Patina Restaurant Group and Delaware North have not yet issued a public response to these allegations, but the union and protesters are determined to make their voices heard. Whether this demonstration leads to tangible change remains to be seen, but the spotlight is now firmly on the company.

If you attended Ramen Rumble at Disney Springs, consider supporting Julie Ruiz and her cause. Solidarity stickers will be available at the event, and attendees are encouraged to engage with UNITE HERE Local 737 representatives to learn more about the issues. Supporting worker rights doesn’t mean giving up on enjoying the event—it’s about making a statement that accountability matters.

What are your thoughts on this developing story about this former Disney Springs employee?