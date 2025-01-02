Disney Turns Away from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ in New Announcement

Disney has been in quite the bind trying to get Pirates of the Caribbean 6 off the ground.

The franchise, which has delivered some of the most iconic pirate adventures in cinematic history, is now in uncharted waters. While fans still adore the exploits of Captain Jack Sparrow, the absence of Johnny Depp in any plans for the future has sparked widespread disappointment.

The mounting pressure from audiences demanding his return, coupled with Disney’s apparent reluctance to re-engage with the actor following their past controversies, has left the next installment seemingly adrift.

But Disney isn’t throwing in the towel on pirate tales just yet. Instead, the studio is taking a bold step in a different direction by revisiting one of the genre’s most cherished stories: Treasure Island.

This new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novel is still in its early development stages, but it’s already turning heads thanks to the creative team involved. Disney has brought in Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, the indie filmmakers behind The Peanut Butter Falcon, to helm the project.

The pair, known for their unique storytelling style, are taking the familiar tale of Jim Hawkins and Long John Silver and giving it a 1970s Australian surfer twist.

That’s right—this isn’t your typical Treasure Island. Imagine sun-drenched beaches, surfboards cutting through waves, and a vibrant 70s counterculture backdrop. Nilson and Schwartz describe their vision as one infused with themes of brotherhood, found family, and outsider energy.

The filmmakers have even hinted at capturing the rugged, sun-bleached aesthetics of the era while preserving the adventurous spirit that made the original story timeless.

The decision to reimagine Treasure Island in such a distinctive way is a calculated risk. On one hand, it offers Disney an opportunity to reinvigorate the pirate genre outside the shadow of Pirates of the Caribbean. On the other hand, it remains to be seen if audiences will embrace a tale so far removed from Stevenson’s 18th-century setting.

Disney’s previous adaptations of the novel—including the 1950 live-action classic and the sci-fi spin Treasure Planet (2002)—have left big shoes to fill, and this version aims to carve out its own legacy.

While fans of the Pirates franchise await news on Captain Jack Sparrow’s potential return, Disney’s Treasure Island promises a fresh take on adventure. Whether the waves this project creates will lead to smooth sailing or stormy seas remains to be seen​.