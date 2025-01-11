Disney Park To Keep Christmas Feature on Main Street 365 Days a Year, Effective Immediately

Fans of Disney and Christmas alike will appreciate a recent addition to a Disney park.

While Disney typically goes all out for every event and holiday possible, Christmas remains one of its most OTT times of the year. From Disneyland Resort to Shanghai Disneyland, each resort is decked out for the festive season as early as November, with some parks keeping the celebrations going through January.

Disney Park Christmas Traditions

Each resort celebrates the holidays slightly differently. At Walt Disney World Resort, for example, guests can take their pick of not one but two ticketed Christmas events (Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom Park and Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios), while Disneyland Resort hosts the ‎Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure Park, complete with all the festive treats you can possibly eat.

Over at Disneyland Paris, guests are in with a chance of experiencing actual snow during the festive season. While the park missed out on an actual White Christmas in 2024, Elsa worked her magic across the resort in November, with both Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park benefiting from Paris’ first snowfall of the season.

Even when it doesn’t snow, the park celebrates with faux snow on Main Street, U.S.A. (AKA “snoap”) throughout the day during its Disney Enchanted Christmas celebration.

Introducing Year-Round Snoap

While this usually only runs from November through January, Disneyland Park has just debuted snoap that will fall every single night throughout the year!

🎆 Snow on Main Street all year long during the Beauty and The Beast scene of Disney Tales of Magic #DTOM

🎆 Snow on Main Street all year long during the Beauty and The Beast scene of Disney Tales of Magic #DTOM pic.twitter.com/r4zFelmpnY — DLP Report (@DLPReport) January 10, 2025

Last night (January 10) saw the debut of the resort’s newest nighttime spectacular, Disney Tales of Magic. During the Beauty and the Beast (1991) segment of the show, Main Street, U.S.A. is dusted with fake snow.

The show—which replaces Disney Illuminations and the beloved drone show Disney Electrical Sky Parade—will be performed nightly from now on, which means guests will be able to enjoy a taste of the festive celebrations all year round.

We speak from experience when we say that summers at Disneyland Paris can be surprisingly hot. Cooling off with snoap is something we’re eagerly anticipating when the heat rises.

What Else Can Guests Expect From Disney Tales of Magic?

Disneyland Paris spent months hyping the debut of its newest nighttime spectacular, and it certainly seems to have met expectations.

Combining pyrotechnics with drones and state-of-the-art projection mapping (which, for the first time in the park’s history, extends down Main Street, U.S.A. as well as on Sleeping Beauty Castle), Disney Tales of Magic “whisks you off on a soul-stirring journey through a myriad of beloved tales and newfound stories, such as Cinderella, Pinocchio, Encanto and Lilo & Stitch.”

While Disneyland Park may be lacking on the attraction front, it’s spent the last few years establishing itself as the best Disney park for entertainment. Magical though Disney Electrical Sky Parade may have been, Disney Tales of Magic ups the ante to deliver a new modern classic in nighttime spectaculars – one that’s magical enough to make us forget, even if just for one brief moment, that it’s been over 18 years since a new attraction was added to the park.

What are your thoughts on Disney Tales of Magic?