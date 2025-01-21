Disney Completely Closes Off Portion of ‘Star Wars’ Ride

Disney World is constantly evolving, and as we move into 2025, guests can expect some exciting changes across the parks. One of the recent updates at Disney’s Hollywood Studios involves Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, where the park had been testing a modified single-rider line.

The temporary change allowed groups of two to use the single-rider queue, providing a more efficient way for pairs to experience the attraction without waiting in the standard line. However, Disney has now ended the test, reverting the single-rider line back to its original purpose—serving solo guests looking to bypass the regular wait.

Smugglers Run, located in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, offers guests a thrilling opportunity to pilot the legendary Millennium Falcon. Riders are assigned roles such as pilot, engineer, or gunner, creating an interactive experience that changes with each ride.

The decision to discontinue the two-person single-rider option might impact those hoping to cut down on wait times with a companion, but Disney is always exploring new ways to improve guest flow and efficiency.

Looking ahead to 2025, several closures and refurbishments are shaping the guest experience at Disney World. Over at EPCOT, Test Track is currently closed for an extensive reimagining.

The beloved attraction, known for its high-speed thrills and futuristic design, is undergoing a major overhaul to bring a fresh, updated experience to guests. While Disney has yet to announce a reopening date, fans are eager to see what new technology and storytelling elements will be introduced.

Magic Kingdom is also facing notable closures, impacting some classic attractions. Astro Orbiter is currently unavailable, leaving Tomorrowland without one of its most iconic spinning rides.

Additionally, the Walt Disney World Railroad remains closed as ongoing construction projects continue, preventing guests from taking a scenic tour around the park. Another major ride, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, is also temporarily shut down for maintenance, which has left Frontierland feeling a bit emptier than usual.

Meanwhile, over at Animal Kingdom, the transformation of Dinoland U.S.A. into a Tropical Americas-themed land is generating buzz. The area will feature characters from Encanto and Indiana Jones, adding even more diversity to the park’s offerings.

As 2025 approaches, Disney World continues to fine-tune its guest experience, balancing nostalgia with innovation to create unforgettable memories. Whether it’s new attractions, refreshed entertainment, or updates to existing rides, there’s always something to look forward to at the Most Magical Place on Earth.