Controversial ‘Snow White’ Remake Canceled After Lead Actress Departs

When Disney announced its live-action Snow White remake, excitement quickly turned into backlash.

The iconic 1937 animated classic holds a special place in cinematic history as Disney’s first full-length feature film, beloved for its charm and timeless story.

However, when actress Rachel Zegler, cast as Snow White, spoke openly about the changes in the upcoming adaptation—including the absence of the classic love story—many fans felt the movie had strayed too far from the original.

Zegler’s comments, particularly when she stated, “It’s no longer 1937,” fueled debates across social media, with critics accusing Disney of discarding key elements that made the original film a cultural touchstone.

The film’s depiction of the seven dwarfs, replaced by a group of diverse, CGI-generated characters, further divided audiences. Many fans of Disney’s animated catalog felt the studio was trying too hard to modernize the beloved tale, losing the magic in the process. Despite Disney’s efforts to clarify its creative decisions, the controversy surrounding the movie grew so large that it delayed the film’s release until later this year.

In the midst of the uproar, The Daily Wire saw an opportunity to present an alternative for those disillusioned by Disney’s approach.

Enter Snow White and the Evil Queen, a live-action adaptation announced by The Daily Wire with the promise of a more faithful retelling of the Grimm Brothers’ fairytale. The project was spearheaded by Bentkey, the company’s streaming service for children, with Brett Cooper cast as the titular princess.

The teaser trailer showcased Cooper in an elegant Snow White costume, signaling a back-to-basics approach that fans hoped would avoid political messaging altogether.

However, the project’s fate took an unexpected turn when Cooper abruptly departed from The Daily Wire. Her departure, reportedly tied to disagreements over the creative direction of the film, effectively nullified the contract, which was built around her starring role.

Sources indicate that Cooper preferred a more neutral, traditional adaptation, while The Daily Wire’s leadership allegedly wanted to add storylines aimed at provoking discussion among viewers.

The fallout between Cooper and The Daily Wire didn’t go unnoticed. Fans observed that Cooper unfollowed key company figures on social media, and speculation intensified when her mother interacted with posts critical of the company.

Adding fuel to the fire, Cooper’s former role on The Comments Section was filled by Reagan Conrad—a move that further stirred fan tensions amid rumors Conrad could be cast as Snow White in a potential recasting.

For now, Snow White and the Evil Queen appears canceled, with no clear plans for a replacement or revival. The controversy surrounding both Disney and The Daily Wire’s versions highlights how emotionally charged retelling beloved classics can be.

Whether audiences wanted an updated or faithful take, it’s clear that the legacy of Snow White still captivates—and divides—fans nearly a century after the story first came to life on screen.