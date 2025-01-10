Chick-fil-A Opening Inside Central Florida Theme Park, Employees To Get Free Admission

One Central Florida theme park location is about to get an exciting new addition.

SeaWorld Orlando Resort is a marine-themed destination in the heart of Orlando, Florida, offering a blend of rides, immersive animal encounters, and engaging educational experiences. The park is home to attractions like Mako, a hypercoaster that mimics the speed and grace of the ocean’s fastest predator, and Kraken, a floorless roller coaster packed with inversions.

For those seeking aquatic thrills, Infinity Falls delivers an unforgettable river raft adventure, complete with the world’s tallest river rapid drop. The family-friendly Ice Breaker coaster offers airtime and reverse launches that thrill visitors of all ages. Last year, SeaWorld opened Penguin Trek, the launched roller coaster, in the Sea of Ice area, and Pipeline: The Surf Coaster was unveiled at Sea of Power a year before that.

The range of family-friendly options at the theme park draws guests of all ages, and a recent offer for preschoolers may make family outings more accessible. Registration is now open for parks like SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens, and Aquatica for the free Preschool Card, which allows guests aged between three and five to visit the resorts completely free through 2025.

The first visit to the park must happen before the end of February, and then it will remain valid until December 31, 2025.

Beyond the rides, SeaWorld Orlando immerses guests in the wonders of marine life with awe-inspiring animal exhibits and shows. The Orca Encounter and Dolphin Adventures have changed immensely over the years, while interactive habitats like Dolphin Cove and Stingray Lagoon bring visitors up close to incredible sea creatures.

Seasonal events elevate the experience, with vibrant festivals like Electric Ocean lighting up summer nights, family-friendly Halloween Spooktacular offering festive fun, and the Christmas Celebration enchanting guests with holiday cheer and spectacular decorations. Dining and shopping options abound, from seafood and burgers to marine-themed merchandise and souvenirs, ensuring a memorable visit for everyone.

Speaking of dining experiences, a popular fast-food chain is set to open inside the gates of SeaWorld Orlando in the near future. “Officials at SeaWorld Orlando confirmed on Wednesday that a Chick-fil-A will soon be opening inside the park,” Click Orlando reported.

While not much is known about the upcoming location, including the opening date, a job listing for team members is now being circulated. One perk of working at the SeaWorld Chick-fil-A is free park admission and discounted admission for friends and family members.

“At SeaWorld, we’re passionate about caring for animals. In fact, we’ve already rescued over 40,000 animals (and counting!). And we can save you from being stuck in just another job,” the job listing reads. “Join us and help bring joy, excitement, and lasting memories to people from around the world. We’re seeking enthusiastic, dedicated, and hard-working individuals to become our Ambassadors. Join us and play an important part on our incredible team!”

The notice continues: “We’re seeking friendly and energetic individuals to work at our new restaurant location, Chick-fil-A. Your positive attitude and can-do spirit will make all the difference as you help create positive, lasting memories for our guests.”

“We look forward to sharing additional details with you once a date is confirmed,” a SeaWorld representative told News 6 (via Click Orlando).

How do you feel about this mainstream chain opening inside SeaWorld Orlando? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!