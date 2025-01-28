UPDATE: Charred Body Found by Disney Park, Area Closed for Investigation

An update has been issued by police after a burnt body was found near a Disney theme park.

The body was discovered under a tree by a couple over the weekend. Nearby employees reported the case to police at approximately 3.30 p.m. on Sunday, with the latest reports from authorities claiming that they’ve now roughly identified the deceased and the suspected cause of death.

Body Found Near Disney Park

According to the South China Morning Post, the body was found at the Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre, an artificial lake on Lantau Island managed by the joint venture between the Government of Hong Kong and The Walt Disney Company known as Hong Kong International Theme Parks, Limited (HKITP).

Police believe that the body is that of a 31-year-old man from Mainland China, who is believed to have traveled to Hong Kong last week using a two-way exit permit. His death is being investigated as a suicide with the Serious Crime Unit of the New Territories South Region taking over the investigation.

“Personnel have conducted in-depth investigations, reviewed CCTV footage in various areas and questioned businesses and shops. We have preliminarily identified the deceased as a 31-year-old man from the mainland,” police said. “Police are currently investigating the case as a suicide and are actively contacting the deceased’s relatives and friends to gather more details.”

They added that the body boasted “obvious burn marks” on its upper half with a lighter found nearby. Police were spotted conducting investigations near Hong Kong Disneyland on Monday, and the area where the body was found is currently cordoned off, as per The Standard.

Inspiration Lake Announces Temporary Closure

Until Tuesday, the Hong Kong Disneyland website claimed that Inspiration Lake Recreation Center “will suspend its operations until further notice.” This has since been updated, with the area set to reopen on Wednesday (January 29).

When open, the lake offers scenic mountain views, picnic areas, and rentals of both pedal boats and surrey bikes. Admission to Inspiration Lake is free.

Just 1km (0.6 miles) away is Hong Kong Disneyland. Disney’s second-newest theme park (after Shanghai Disneyland), the park has notoriously struggled to stay profitable in the past. Recent years have seen heavy investment in new attractions, such as World of Frozen and an upcoming new Spider-Man attraction for its Stark Expo area, which will seemingly be similar to the Tower of Terror.

Hong Kong Disneyland hasn’t commented publicly on the incident.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 to connect with a counselor or visit the official NSPL site. International crisis hotline numbers are available here or by dialing 988.