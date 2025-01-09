‘Bluey’ Roller Coaster Plans Leak as Disney World Welcomes Beloved Pup

It’s official—Bluey has become a cultural juggernaut.

From being a beloved Australian children’s show to dominating streaming charts worldwide, Bluey has captured the hearts of families everywhere.

And now, her rise continues with exciting news for fans on both sides of the globe. Not only will Disney World soon welcome Bluey characters for meet-and-greets, but Alton Towers in the UK is also preparing for something even bigger—a Bluey-themed roller coaster!

Disney’s announcement sent waves of excitement across its parks and cruise lines.

Starting in January 2025, guests on Disney cruises departing from Australia and New Zealand will be able to meet Bluey and her sister Bingo, complete with an interactive experience. The buzz doesn’t stop there—Disney also teased that the duo will appear at Disneyland and Disney World, though specifics about their stateside arrival remain under wraps. This development cements Bluey’s place in the entertainment giant’s expanding lineup of family-friendly favorites.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, plans for a Bluey roller coaster at Alton Towers are well underway, and it’s interesting that now — just as Disney announced the deal to include the TV show — is when Alton Towers will now be expanding its Bluey offerings. According to recently uncovered planning documents, the new family coaster will replace the Postman Pat ride in the CBeebies Land section of the park.

While details are still limited, the ride, codenamed “Project Sunshine,” promises an immersive experience complete with themed elements reminiscent of the Heeler family’s adventures. The layout shows a station designed to look like a house, which has fueled speculation that the ride could be inspired by Bluey’s home.

This coaster isn’t Alton Towers’ only nod to Bluey. In 2024, the park introduced Bluey-themed hotel rooms, and now it looks like the Heeler family’s influence will only grow. If all goes as planned, the ride will open to the public in 2026. Fans have already started debating whether this new addition will live up to expectations, especially after the nostalgic loss of the Postman Pat attraction.

However, the decision reflects Alton Towers’ commitment to providing more family-focused entertainment, shifting slightly away from its reputation for extreme thrills.

Between Disney’s Bluey experiences and Alton Towers’ roller coaster, it’s clear that the animated blue heeler has become more than just a show—she’s a global phenomenon. Whether you’re meeting her at a Disney park or zipping through her world on a coaster in the UK, Bluey is poised to keep making memories for families everywhere. Just don’t be surprised if you find just as many adults in line as kids—after all, Bluey‘s charm is universal!