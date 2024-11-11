Disney World Unexpectedly Updates Space Mountain Three Times in One Week

A Walt Disney World Resort guest recently shared their experience trying three different versions of Magic Kingdom Park‘s Space Mountain roller coaster in just one week.

Unlike Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris Resort, and other international Disney parks, Walt Disney World Resort has never had the iconic Star Wars Space Mountain overlay, Hyperspace Mountain.

However, the Central Florida Disney park does tweak the special effects on its Tomorrowland roller coaster twice a year for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

Space Mountain remains the same during the day. At night, ticketed event guests have exclusive access to alternatively lit versions of the ride. At Halloween, the usually mostly dark roller coaster goes completely pitch black and silent.

For Christmas, guests have access to the most well-lit version of Space Mountain, with red and green lights and festive music accompanying their journey to outer space.

The varying versions of Space Mountain and one well-timed technical issue enabled Reddit user u/Haunted_Soul666 to have three separate experiences on the Magic Kingdom Park attraction in just one week.

Managed to get Normal space mountain, Halloween version in the dark… Then today, ride broke down on the first uphill,” the Disney Park guest explained. “Got stuck for about 10/15 mins then the rest of the ride with everything lit up and no music.”

3 space mountain experiences in a week

Although some Disney Park guests would be disappointed by the breakdown, this visitor took the moment in stride. Most guests don’t get to ride Space Mountain with the overhead lights on!

“I suppose I’ll count myself as lucky to experience 3 different scenarios in a week!” they concluded.

It’s unclear what caused this specific Walt Disney World Resort attraction breakdown. However, the ride resumed normal operations shortly after it occurred.

Have you evacuated any attractions at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.