Six Flags Forced To Pay $54,000 After “Ignoring” Deaf Guest

A federal judge has ruled against Six Flags in a legal dispute over its failure to provide a guest with an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter.

Fresh off its merger with Cedar Fair, Six Flags has had a big year that’s also been marred with its fair share of controversy.

The theme park group – which now encompasses the likes of Six Flags Magic Mountain, Knott’s Berry Farm, and Cedar Point – started with the news that a lawsuit had been filed stating that the system utilized by Six Flags to accommodate guests with disabilities, called the “Attraction Access Program,” is actually discriminatory and violates the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The lawsuit, brought by California Army veteran I.L., challenges a program that compels guests with disabilities to share personal details and medical records with a third-party organization, the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This process is mandatory to obtain an Individual Accessibility Card. Now, the park has once again been embroiled in a legal battle over its disability accommodations (or rather, the lack of them) after a deaf guest had an unfortunate experience at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, California.

Melvin Patterson was visiting the theme park—home to iconic attractions such as Batman: The Ride, Boomerang: Coast to Coaster, and The Joker—and had purchased gold-plus tickets.

He asked for an interpreter but never received a response. At the park, he was redirected to multiple employees and conflicting policies, ultimately receiving no assistance.

Over the course of three months, Patterson made repeated attempts to request an interpreter, only to be met with contradictory instructions and ignored emails.

Patterson ultimately filed a lawsuit, claiming that the park had violated both ADA and California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act.

While Six Flags argued that its seven-day notice policy justified the denial, claiming Patterson did not follow proper procedures. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Kimberly Mueller rejected that defense, stating corporate policies cannot override legal requirements for accessibility.

“Defendants blame Patterson for his difficulties,” the judge said (via Courthouse News Service). “They argue he did not provide Six Flags Discovery Kingdom with seven days’ notice before requesting an ASL interpreter. Defendants also argue that Patterson did not call the right phone number.”

Mueller added: “In sum, over the course of three months, defendants ignored Patterson’s emails, directed Patterson to three different policies, gave him contradictory instructions, and never offered to provide an interpreter or other assistive device for upcoming visits to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom.”

Patterson was awarded $18,209.88 in actual damages and $36,000 in statutory damages, bringing the total to over $54,000. While the court found that Six Flags failed to accommodate Patterson as required by law, it stopped short of ruling the denial was intentional.

It also found that despite having a designated ADA compliance supervisor, there was no record of Patterson’s requests being escalated or addressed. Employee training was also found lacking, with staff relying solely on written guides for accessibility issues rather than practical solutions.

The ruling grants Patterson a direct role in shaping Six Flags’ accessibility policies. Judge Mueller directed him to draft a proposed injunction requiring the park to make good faith efforts to provide sign-language interpreters, mandate staff training on ADA compliance and interpreter requests, and conduct regular audits to ensure adherence.

“This incredibly well-reasoned decision reinforces the importance of ensuring that individuals with disabilities have equal access and opportunities to enjoy public spaces,” Patterson’s attorney, Andrew Rozynski, told Courthouse News.

“Mr. Patterson’s case highlights the vital role of the ADA in promoting inclusion and ensuring that everyone, regardless of ability, can fully participate in shared experiences.”

