Disney Files Mysterious Permits for Pirates of the Caribbean – Are Changes Coming?

Pirates of the Caribbean is one of Disney World’s most iconic attractions, captivating guests with its swashbuckling adventures since it first opened in Magic Kingdom on December 15, 1973.

Based on the success of the original Disneyland attraction, this ride transports guests into a world of marauding pirates, burning villages, and boisterous tunes, all while navigating through dark and winding waterways. The attraction’s memorable scenes, such as the infamous auction and the lovable Captain Jack Sparrow peeking out from barrels, have made it a must-do for Disney visitors for decades.

In recent years, Pirates of the Caribbean has been the subject of occasional updates to keep it fresh for modern audiences. One of the most notable changes came in 2018 when Disney reimagined the “bride auction” scene to feature Redd, a female pirate, instead of women being auctioned off to bidders.

The ride has maintained its status as a cornerstone of Magic Kingdom’s Adventureland, blending nostalgia with contemporary updates that respect its legacy.

Now, it seems the ride is getting some minor attention once again, as two permits have been filed for work on the attraction.

One permit involves low-voltage work, typically signaling electrical upgrades or enhancements to audio and lighting systems. Another permit mentions painting, which could mean touch-ups to props, scenes, or even queue areas to keep everything looking polished. While these updates might seem small, they highlight Disney’s commitment to maintaining the quality and charm of this beloved ride.

What’s Next for Pirates of the Caribbean?

At this time, no closures are expected for Pirates of the Caribbean, so guests should still be able to enjoy the attraction uninterrupted. However, it’s always possible that minor refurbishments could escalate into more significant updates, as Disney often takes the opportunity to combine maintenance projects with larger improvements.

These permits are particularly interesting because they show how Disney balances preserving its classic attractions while ensuring they remain functional and visually appealing. Fans will remember that even seemingly minor projects, like the addition of Captain Jack Sparrow animatronics in the mid-2000s, can breathe new life into an attraction without changing its core experience.

For now, it seems like Pirates of the Caribbean is simply getting a little extra love. While it may not be as exciting as a full refurbishment or new storyline, it’s reassuring to see Disney caring for one of its most treasured attractions. Whether you’re a fan of the original 1973 ride or a newcomer eager to see the magic for the first time, the classic pirate adventure is here to stay.

Keep an eye on this space for updates, as any further changes to Pirates of the Caribbean could signal more exciting developments for Adventureland!