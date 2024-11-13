Opening-Day Attraction Closing This Month at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

Disney is preparing to briefly close an opening-day attraction.

According to the official Walt Disney World Resort calendar, the Swiss Family Treehouse will close for maintenance on November 18, 2024.

This classic walkthrough attraction is located in Adventureland at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, offering guests the chance to explore the treehouse built by the Robinson family, as seen in Disney’s 1960 film, Swiss Family Robinson.

The Swiss Family Treehouse has been there since the very beginning, opening alongside the rest of the Magic Kingdom in 1971. However, the first iteration of this walkthrough experience opened at the Disneyland Resort in 1962. This attraction was eventually replaced by Tarzan’s Treehouse, which has also been replaced.

Now, Disneyland guests can explore a brand-new walkthrough attraction simply named the Adventureland Treehouse. Versions of Disney’s walkthrough treehouse can also be found at Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disney.

While certainly not Magic Kingdom’s most popular attraction, the Swiss Family Treehouse offers guests a unique experience, one that lets them break away from the often hectic and crowded Adventureland, giving them a fantastic view of Magic Kingdom Park.

Other walkthrough experiences do exist at Walt Disney World, but these are few and far between. The newest walkthrough experience to debut at Walt Disney World, Journey of Water Inspired by Moana, opened at EPCOT last year as part of the park’s years-long makeover.

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, invites guests to explore nature and its elements, specifically water.

It’s a great place for kids, especially on the hotter and humid Florida days, though Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, is also fun for guests of all ages.

According to the Disney World calendar, Swiss Family Treehouse will remain closed for a little over a month and reopen on December 20, 2024.

At Home in the Sky

Tour the island abode the Swiss Family Robinson built after they were shipwrecked on a deserted island. Cross a bridge at the foot of a large leafy tree and climb handcrafted wooden stairs. Explore the living quarters of the famous adventurers and discover open-air rooms brimming with a bevy of 19th-century articles salvaged from the wreck. At the base of the tree, a large wooden wheel gathers water from a stream and a series of ingenious contraptions carry it up to the rooms inside the treehouse. A Spectacular Point of View

Those who reach the 6-story-high summit of the treehouse will enjoy 360-degree views of Adventureland and Magic Kingdom park, particularly Jungle Cruise river.

Do you enjoy exploring the Swiss Family Treehouse? What is your favorite classic Disney World attraction?