Multiple Guests Flaunt Rule-Breaking Behavior at Disney, No Courtesy for Children

Disney theme parks worldwide are known for their dedication to creating magical, family-friendly experiences. However, the enforcement of park rules can sometimes be a different story. During a recent visit to Disneyland Paris, troubling behaviors like smoking and vaping in non-designated areas once again stood out—raising questions about guest conduct and park enforcement.

While parks in the U.S., such as Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California, have been smoke-free inside the parks for years, Disneyland Paris permits smoking in designated zones. These zones are thoughtfully placed to keep secondhand smoke away from the majority of guests, particularly children. Officially, the resort states, “Theme Parks’ covered and uncovered areas are non-smoking, except for designated outdoor areas specially created and equipped for smokers. This rule also applies to electronic cigarettes.”

The reality inside the parks, however, often tells a different tale. Over a four-day stay, vaping and cigarette smoking were spotted across nearly every land in both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. From Main Street, U.S.A., to Fantasyland, guests flagrantly disregarded these rules. One smoker lit up just steps from the Emporium, while another strolled through Fantasyland with a cigarette in hand, oblivious to the children waiting for iconic attractions like Le Carrousel de Lancelot.

This behavior starkly contrasts with Disney’s image in the U.S., where a smoking-free environment has become the standard. A look at cultural factors helps explain this discrepancy. In France, smoking is more normalized, embedded in café culture, and often romanticized in films. According to the Global Action to End Smoking, approximately 16.4 million adults in France use tobacco products, ranking it 14th globally for tobacco consumption. Meanwhile, in the U.S., aggressive anti-smoking campaigns have reshaped societal norms, making public smoking far less common.

Guests in Paris often smoke openly without fear of reprimand, undermining the efforts of designated smoking zones. It raises the question: Are Disneyland Paris guests just too confident and brazen about the activity that they have no fear of potentially being removed from the parks?

Unfortunately, smoking wasn’t the only instance of poor guest behavior observed during the trip. A particularly heated moment occurred in line for Mickey and the Magician at Walt Disney Studios Park. A scuffle broke out when a group blocked another guest from rejoining their family further ahead. This verbal altercation escalated into a fistfight, creating a chaotic scene for nearby families. Cast members intervened quickly, but the incident left a mark on what should have been a magical day.

Despite these challenges, Disneyland Paris continues to deliver enchanting moments. Guests marveled at the season’s first snowfall, which turned Sleeping Beauty Castle into a breathtaking winter wonderland. Yet, such moments can feel at odds with the park’s more chaotic undercurrents, leaving many wondering whether Disneyland Paris should take stronger action to uphold its magical promise.

