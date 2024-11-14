Wild Animal “Rampage” Reported at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

A Walt Disney World Resort guest recently recalled their experience witnessing a “rampage” on the Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. But it wasn’t as terrifying as you might think!

Kilimanjaro Safaris transports guests to the African savannah for a journey through a protected wildlife preserve. Disney Park guests explore the 110-acre Harambe Wildlife Preserve, encountering animals like giraffes, African-painted dogs, elephants, rhinoceroses, hippos, cheetahs, lions, and more.

Because Kilimanjaro Safaris involves wild animals, the 21-minute attraction is unpredictable. The animals are most active on early morning and late night journeys but are known to occasionally cause disruptions throughout the day. Whether an emu blocks your safari truck or a lion lets out a rare roar, no journey on the Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park attraction is ever the same!

In response to a recent question on Reddit about the “craziest things” Disney Parks fans witnessed on Kilimanjaro Safaris, u/Iznal shared their favorite memory from Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park ride.

“Last time we went we saw the wild boars running around ‘doing a rampage’ or something that the guide said,” the Disney Park guest recalled. “He got very excited and said it was the first time he had seen one in his two years working there.”

It’s unclear exactly what the Disney cast member meant by a boar “rampage.” However, the animals typically explore their habitat slowly and lazily, so it’s definitely rare to see them running around!

Kilimanjaro Safaris isn’t the only place to see animals at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Guests can spot tigers and other animals on the Maharajah Jungle Trek in Asia, gorillas and other species on the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail in Africa, and numerous animals, including otters, in habitats near the Tree of Life on Discovery Island. Ask a Disney cast member for recommendations on your next visit to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park!

