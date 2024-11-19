Official: Johnny Depp Is Back, Reunites With ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Favorite

Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz shared the screen in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), but let’s be honest—this chapter of the franchise wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea.

While their chemistry as Captain Jack Sparrow and Angelica was undeniable, the film itself got a mixed reception from fans and critics alike. Some appreciated the fresh storyline and Cruz’s fiery portrayal, but others felt it lacked the magic of the earlier Pirates films. For many, it was missing the ensemble dynamic that made the original trilogy so beloved.

Even with the divided opinions, Depp and Cruz’s scenes together stood out. Angelica’s connection to Jack brought a layer of emotional depth to the chaos, with their playful-yet-tense banter offering glimpses of what the movie could have been with stronger storytelling.

While On Stranger Tides didn’t hit the high notes fans were hoping for, it still proved that Depp and Cruz have undeniable screen chemistry.

Now, more than a decade later, the two are teaming up again for Day Drinker, and fans are buzzing about what this reunion might mean. Directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man), the film follows Depp as a cruise ship bartender who crosses paths with Cruz’s mysterious day drinker, leading them into a dangerous underworld.

According to Deadline, it’s a suspenseful story packed with twists and turns—and it’s shaping up to be a major comeback moment for Depp.

For many fans, though, this project stirs up another question: could this reunion pave the way for Depp’s return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise?

Depp’s portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow remains iconic, and even after Disney parted ways with him during his legal battles, fans haven’t stopped campaigning for his return. With Cruz back in the mix, there’s renewed hope that we might see Sparrow and Angelica sail together again someday.

This new film is also a significant step for Depp as he re-establishes himself in Hollywood after a rocky few years. Following his 2022 defamation trial against Amber Heard, Depp has been cautiously re-entering the spotlight. Meanwhile, Cruz has continued to shine in high-profile roles, including her recent performance in Ferrari (2023). Both stars bring undeniable talent to Day Drinker, and their history together makes this project all the more exciting.

While Day Drinker isn’t connected to Pirates, the timing of this reunion feels serendipitous. Fans are already speculating that their collaboration could reignite Disney’s interest in bringing Depp back to the franchise. Whether that actually happens remains to be seen, but for now, Day Drinker is giving fans something to look forward to—and maybe a glimmer of hope for a Pirates revival in the future.