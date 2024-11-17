John Stamos Releases Heartfelt Statement After ‘Full House’ Costar’s Devastating Diagnosis

John Stamos and Dave Coulier have been close friends for nearly four decades. The two actors met in 1987 when they starred on the hit ABC show Full House. Stamos played Uncle Jesse, and Coulier played Uncle Joey, two men who moved in with Danny Tanner (played by Bob Saget) after the sudden death of Danny’s wife. Uncle Jesse (Stamos) was Danny’s brother-in-law, and Uncle Joey (Coulier) was Danny’s best friend.

While Joey and Jesse were incredibly different, in real life, John Stamos and Dave Coulier were not so different and formed an incredible bond over the eight years Full House aired.

That bond was still incredibly apparent when the two men — along with the late Bob Saget — returned in guest starring roles to Fuller House, a Netflix reboot of Full House, which ran from 2016 until 2020.

And now, Coulier will need Stamos more than ever.

On November 13, Dave Coulier revealed that he had been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of stage 3 non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer where the body’s white blood cells attack its immune system.

The actor/comedian said that he first noticed a problem back in October. He was battling an upper respiratory infection, and his lymph nodes became very swollen. One became as big as a golf ball, and that it when he went to the doctor. Tests were performed, and Coulier was given the news that would change his life forever.

Thankfully, his family and friends — some of whom work in medicine — are standing by him and helping him fight this every step of the way. And John Stamos said that he would be there with his friend, the way they have been there for each other since the first day they met.

Stamos took to Instagram to share a message to his “brother from day 1” and shared photos of the two together throughout the years.

My brother from day 1. Love you @dcoulier and I’ll be by your side through it all.

Fans loved seeing how much the two men mean to each other and that their relationship did not end once the cameras stopped rolling. Even Coulier’s wife, Melissa, commented on the post, calling Stamos by their nickname, “PP.”

“Love you PP – thank you for the daily support and love!! ❤️❤️”

This is not the first time the two men have had to lean on each other for support.

On January 9, 2022, Bob Saget was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Orange County, Florida. Emergency medical services responded to the scene, but they were unable to revive the stand-up comedian. Saget was pronounced dead at just 65 years old, and the Medical Examiner revealed he had died from blunt force trauma caused by a fall earlier in the day.

Coulier’s Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure, who played the eldest Tanner daughter, DJ, also shared a message for Coulier in her Instagram stories. Like Stamos, she said that her family would be standing by him every step of the way.

Coulier recently underwent his first round of chemotherapy and is trying to maintain a very positive attitude. His family and friends are with him, including his son, who is currently expecting his first child.

