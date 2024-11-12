Disney Princess Ariel Featured in Violent Video Game Series

Jodi Benson, renowned for her unforgettable portrayal of Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid (1989), has had a lasting impact on the animation industry. Her enchanting voice brought to life not only the aquatic Disney Princess but also Barbie in Pixar’s Toy Story franchise. This success made her a recognizable figure in the realm of family entertainment.

However, Benson recently revealed that her career took an intriguing turn when she lent her voice to a character in a vastly different genre—”Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater,” where she voiced EVA under the pseudonym Suzetta Miñet. This surprising alignment with a violent, M-rated video game has been under wraps since its release in 2004.

The Reveal of EVA’s Voice After 20 Years

For nearly two decades, the identity of EVA’s voice actor remained a closely guarded secret. Fans speculated about the enigmatic Suzetta Miñet, leading to varied theories regarding her true identity. In a new video from Konami promoting the “Metal Gear Solid 3” remake, the truth emerged: Jodi Benson was indeed the voice behind EVA in “Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater” and “Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker.”

Benson explained that her decision to use a pseudonym initially stemmed from the dissonance between her image as a family-oriented artist and the gritty, gory narratives in video games like “Metal Gear Solid 3.”

Why a Pseudonym Was Necessary for Jodi Benson

Although Benson had the final say on using a pseudonym, the game’s voice acting director, Kris Zimmerman, initially suggested it to her.

“The various projects that I am affiliated with in my career are family-based, children-based,” Benson explained. “Our director, she sat down with me and she’s was like, ‘Maybe we need to change your name.'”

Zimmerman asked Benson about her childhood dog’s name, and after a few tweaks, Suzetta Miñet was born.

“So she asked me, ‘What was your dog’s name growing up?’ and I said, ‘Suzette Monet,'” Benson continued. “So she’s like, ‘You know what? Let’s build on that. How about Suzetta?’ How about instead of Monet, like the artist, we’ll do Miñet?’ and I was like, ‘Sounds like a deal.'”

The Secret’s Out

Benson, Zimmerman, and other members of the Konami team successfully kept her secret for decades. However, the voice actress said a “wonderful fan” figured it out seven years ago.

While doing meet-and-greets at an unnamed fan convention, Benson said someone asked her to sign a copy of “Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.”

“I said, ‘Why are you bringing me that?'” she said. “And he says, ‘Because you’re in it.’ And I said, ‘Do you know? Do you know my deep, dark secret?’ and he said, ‘Yes!’ I said, ‘Shh… keep it quiet.'”

Benson will return to voice EVA in “Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.” Though the remake has no official release date, it’s set to be compatible with PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

