Invasive Snake Species Plaguing Florida Slithers Into Disney World

Snakes, why did it have to be snakes?

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has added a new reptilian resident—an invasive Burmese Python—creating a surprising exhibit for guests.

Located in Conservation Station at Rafiki’s Planet Watch, this unusual choice is part of Disney’s broader mission to raise awareness about wildlife conservation issues. Visitors interested in learning more about the ecosystem’s delicate balance, and the dangers invasive species pose, can explore this exhibit to gain valuable insights into the challenges faced by Florida’s native habitats, especially the Everglades.

The introduction of the Burmese Python is particularly notable because this species has become a significant environmental threat. Originally brought to the United States as exotic pets, many Burmese Pythons escaped or were released, eventually finding a suitable habitat in Florida’s swamps and forests.

Over time, these snakes have thrived in the wild, causing a reduction in local wildlife populations as they prey on native species that have no natural defenses against such a large predator. This invasive presence in the Everglades is a well-documented issue, with experts observing a marked decline in mammal populations, including rabbits and foxes.

Disney’s choice to house a Burmese Python in Animal Kingdom serves as a public education tool, providing infographics and displays around the snake’s habitat.

These resources explain how invasive species disrupt local ecosystems, shedding light on the impact Burmese Pythons have on Florida’s unique biodiversity. By placing this issue front and center, Disney aims to inspire guests to take a more active role in environmental preservation, encouraging discussions about responsible pet ownership and the importance of protecting natural habitats.

To see the Burmese Python exhibit, visitors can hop on the Wildlife Express Train to Rafiki’s Planet Watch, where they’ll not only encounter this new addition but also enjoy various educational experiences, such as animation classes and other animal exhibits.

The area is designed to be family-friendly, providing both educational and entertaining activities that align with Disney’s conservation efforts. However, guests should be mindful of the train schedule since the last train departs well before the Disney park closes.