Iconic Ride at EPCOT Officially Changes Overnight

The holiday season is a magical time at Disney’s EPCOT, and the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is a major highlight for visitors.

This annual event celebrates the season with a global flair, featuring holiday traditions, foods, and entertainment from around the world. From the Holiday Kitchens serving festive dishes to the Candlelight Processional retelling of Jesus’s birth with celebrity narrators and a live orchestra, the festival embodies the holidays’ spirit.

Guests can also enjoy a holiday scavenger hunt, live performances, and stunning decorations throughout the park.

Amid the festive cheer, some attractions take on a holiday twist, and one fan-favorite overlay is returning to the Land Pavilion: the “Living with the Land Glimmering Greenhouses.”

This seasonal transformation brings the classic ride to life with a sprinkling of holiday magic. While the boat ride usually focuses on sustainable farming and innovative agriculture, the holiday overlay adds shimmering lights, festive decorations, and holiday-themed displays, creating a heartwarming experience.

Visitors will find the greenhouses decked out with twinkling lights that illuminate the plants and farming setups in vibrant colors. Highlights include Mickey-shaped topiaries in reindeer attire, a cheerful snowman family surrounded by colorful lights, and gifts stacked high amidst the agricultural displays.

Even the tunnel near the end of the ride dazzles with glittering lights, leaving guests in awe. It’s like EPCOT’s version of a drive-through Christmas light display, but with a unique educational twist.

The “Glimmering Greenhouses” overlay runs through December 30, giving visitors a limited time to experience this special attraction. While Living with the Land is typically a relaxing ride with minimal wait times, the holiday version tends to draw larger crowds, so plan accordingly.

Whether you’re a regular visitor or exploring EPCOT for the first time during the Festival of the Holidays, the Living with the Land holiday overlay offers a cozy and festive escape. It’s a wonderful reminder of the beauty and innovation of nature, all while embracing the joy of the season. Don’t miss this unique holiday gem on your next trip!