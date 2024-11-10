An Iconic Disney Treat Is At the Center of a Major New Lawsuit

Over the past seven decades, some treats have become synonymous with Disney. These include Mickey Pretzels, Mickey Premium Bars, hand-dipped corn dogs, churros, and, of course, the famous DOLE Whip.

The DOLE Whip is a perfectly sweet, tart, cold, and delicious pineapple treat. Guests visiting places like Walt Disney World and Disneyland can enjoy a classic DOLE Whip or add pineapple juice for a DOLE Whip Float. In recent years, DOLE has added more flavors to its lineup, including Lime, Orange, Strawberry, Lemon, and Coconut.

The DOLE Whip is particularly popular because it is dairy-free, so many guests with certain dietary restrictions can enjoy it without having to worry.

Then, in 2023, something truly amazing happened — DOLE started selling its legendary treat in the grocery store! Guests who could not get to Disney were now able to go to their local supermarket, head to the freezer, and buy a bag of their favorite Disney snack.

Unfortunately, it was this decision that has now placed the company on one side of a class-action lawsuit.

According to reports, Julian Aguilar is suing DOLE, claiming that the company lied about its DOLE Whip products containing no artificial ingredients, even though the product actually contained citric acid and xanthan gum, which are used as preservatives. In his filing, Mr. Aguilar claimed that this lie violated state and federal consumer laws.

Per Top Class Actions:

Dole Whip flavors such as pineapple, mango, and strawberry prominently state they contain “real fruit” and no artificial additives, the Dole Whip lawsuit says. Aguilar alleges he and other consumers relied on Dole’s natural labeling but suffered economic harm as they purchased products they otherwise would have avoided. Aguilar’s complaint details how Dole’s citric acid is not fruit-based but instead produced through a fermentation process involving modified black mold (Aspergillus niger), which he claims could pose health risks, including joint pain and respiratory symptoms.

Mr. Aguilar is suing for a number of violations, including violations of California’s Consumer Legal Remedies Act, the Unfair Competition Law, and breach of express warranty. He is currently seeking certification of the class action, damages, fees, costs, a jury trial, and an order that forces Dole to run a corrective advertising campaign.

This is not the first time that DOLE has been sued for issues with its advertising. In April, the company was sued for claiming that some of its snacks — like its gummy snacks — were healthy. However, the litigants in the lawsuit claimed that the snacks contained an “unhealthy” amount of sugar.

What do you think about this lawsuit? Is DOLE being deceptive by saying its products are “all-natural”, even though preservatives are added? Share your thoughts in the comments!