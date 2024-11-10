Ariana Grande Picks Fight With Disney, Begs for Ride to Not Be Permanently Removed

Ariana Grande is making waves with her fervent support for Disney World’s Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, urging Disney to keep the fan-favorite attraction intact amid concerns of a possible Marvel-themed makeover.

The pop sensation and soon-to-be Wicked star shared her heartfelt plea on the podcast Las Culturistas, hosted by comedians Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers. Grande passionately voiced her concerns that the Tower of Terror’s unique Hollywood horror aesthetic deserves protection from the kind of overhaul that transformed Disneyland’s version into a Guardians of the Galaxy attraction in 2017.

“I’m a huge fan of Guardians of the Galaxy, don’t get me wrong,” Grande said on the podcast, noting her love for Baby Groot. “But Disney World’s Tower of Terror is something that can’t be replaced. Orlando’s version should stand untouched. This isn’t just a casual opinion—it’s real desperation to preserve something magical.”

Grande’s Upcoming Role in Wicked Adds to Her Advocacy

As Grande gears up for her portrayal of Glinda in the highly anticipated Wicked movie adaptation, her support for the classic Tower of Terror attraction has taken on an even stronger resonance.

Known for her love of the fantastical and magical worlds, Grande’s portrayal of Glinda—a beloved character in one of the most celebrated musicals—feels perfectly aligned with her passion for Disney’s own immersive storytelling.

The Wicked film, set to release on November 22, has been long-awaited by fans of the Broadway show and has stirred up a new level of excitement in Grande’s already dedicated fanbase.

Grande’s affinity for iconic characters and timeless stories, both in Wicked and Disney, is part of what fuels her plea to keep the Tower of Terror unchanged. “I see the Tower of Terror as a kind of masterpiece, much like Wicked. It’s something that holds a place in people’s hearts,” she explained.

Ariana Grande’s Disney Connection Runs Deep

Grande’s relationship with Disney goes beyond her love for the Tower of Terror. As a child star, she gained fame on Nickelodeon’s Victorious, but she has long been connected to the world of Disney as well.

From her Disney Channel appearances and involvement in Disney-themed projects, Grande has always been part of the Disney magic. This connection makes her plea for preserving the Tower of Terror even more poignant, as she views the attraction as an essential piece of Disney’s history.

Though her current role is focused on Wicked, Grande has shown her admiration for Disney’s creative and thematic commitment in various interviews, frequently referencing Disney’s influence on her career and creative vision. Her call to save the Tower of Terror aligns with her respect for the artistry that has built Disney’s legacy over the years.

During the podcast, she said, “I’ve been in there because I performed at the castle one time, and I got to change in there, which was really cool,” she shared, calling the experience “really beautiful, and it feels very real.”

As we also reported:

“Grande then divulged her mother’s unusual Disney World wish: Joan Grande has repeatedly requested that her ashes be scattered over Cinderella Castle. “My mom tells us too often that she wants her ashes sprinkled over it,” Grande said, recalling her response to her mother’s unconventional request: “Mom, it’s Christmas. Do we have to talk about this right now?” She explained to Yang and Rogers that cast members often prepare for shows inside the castle, so her mother’s ashes would potentially fall on performers dressed as Tinker Bell, waiting for their cue.”

Preserving a Legacy: Grande’s Open Letter to Disney

As the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror celebrated its 30th anniversary this past July, Grande’s words reflect a larger fan movement committed to keeping the ride’s vintage Hollywood horror aesthetic alive. During the Las Culturistas podcast, Grande shared an open letter she had written to Disney, passionately imploring the company to consider the importance of historical preservation.

“Allow the Tower of Terror to stand tall,” she read, her voice carrying the emotion of a devoted fan. “It’s not only about preserving spooky fun; it’s about honoring history and the timeless magic Disney creates. Please don’t let the Tower of Terror become another relic of the past.”

Grande’s heartfelt appeal mirrors those of countless fans who see the Hollywood Studios attraction as a fixture of Disney World that encapsulates a sense of nostalgia and classic Disney adventure. As Disney continues expanding its Marvel attractions, Grande’s plea serves as a reminder of the value of balancing innovation with tradition.