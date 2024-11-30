Disney World Axes Aerosmith – Could Tower of Terror Be Next?

Could Disney retheme The Tower of Terror?

For those who might have missed it, The Walt Disney Company announced in November that not only will Muppet*Vision 3D be closing to make way for a new Monsters Inc.-themed expansion, but Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will also be getting a makeover of its own.

The closure of Muppet*Vision 3D has been rumored for quite some time, with Disney adding more fuel to the fire with its D23 event this August. D23 is where Disney announces its slate of upcoming projects, ranging from new movies and shows to, you guessed it, new theme park rides.

One of the biggest reveals of the night was the announcement of a new Monsters Inc.-themed expansion, which will be constructed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park. Disney Parks & Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro made the announcement, showing off several pieces of concept art for the new land.

However, D’Amaro did not reveal where exactly this new Pixar-inspired expansion would be going, leading fans to fear the worst regarding The Muppets at Disney World.

For weeks, fans debated whether or not Disney would shut down Muppet*Vision 3D, with the attraction not only serving as a fun, family-friendly experience but also the last project Jim Henson worked on before his death in 1990.

Muppet*Vision is one part theme park attraction and one-part museum exhibit, allowing fans of The Muppets to experience perhaps the most immersive and heartfelt Muppets-themed project to date.

Debates and rumors continued to spiral until Disney’s announcement in November when the company confirmed Muppet*Vision 3D, along with the entire Muppets Courtyard area, would be wiped away to make room for Mike, Sully, and the rest of the Monsters Inc. crew to move in.

However, this announcement included a little surprise, with Disney also announcing it would be retheming Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing…

While the majority of fans had been busy discussing Muppet*Vision 3D, Disney was apparently secretly developing plans to retheme Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster as well. However, in a bizarre twist of fate, Disney revealed The Muppets will actually still live inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios, just not in the way fans might’ve thought.

In its announcement, Disney stated The Muppets aren’t going anywhere but will instead simply be moving across the park and taking over Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. The news came as both a shock and a surprise, as Disney had not previously stated anything about Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster being rethemed prior to this announcement.

However, fans have been theorizing what a rethemed version of Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster might look like for years. One of the more popular fan ideas envisioned the roller coaster as a literal vehicle to bring in characters from A Goofy Movie (1995), specifically Powerline, the fictional pop star Max and his friends were obsessed with in the film.

Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster shut down in 2023 and 2024 for massive, months-long refurbishments, both of which sparked rumors of the ride’s eventual closure. However, the Aerosmith-themed ride reopened, clearing most, if not all, of these rumors.

The rumor mill eventually quieted down, and all eyes and ears refocused on Muppet*Vision 3D. As stated earlier, the classic Muppets-filled attraction has also been a staple of Disney’s Hollywood Studios for decades, leading some to assume Disney could, or would, never get rid of it.

Disney did indeed confirm that Muppet*Vision 3D will be closing, though this announcement came with quite a kicker: Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster would also be saying goodbye, at least its current version. The Muppets are now gearing up to take over the attraction, with Disney and Aerosmith’s relationship coming to a close after 25 years.

With two absolutely classic attractions going away, now more than ever seems like a good time to look at what other rides may be overhauled over the next few years, with The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror holding some prime real estate at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Is The Tower of Terror Safe?

Social media was flooded with posts about Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster and Muppet*Vision following Disney’s unexpected announcement earlier in November, though many voiced concerns over the Tower of Terror as well.

The attraction recently celebrated its 30th birthday, a massive accomplishment, but an achievement that also highlights the attraction’s age. While classic rides are plentiful in Walt Disney World, the Orlando theme park resort is also known for pushing the envelope and expanding its “horizons” when it comes to developing new rides and attractions.

A lot of times, classic rides need to close in order to make way for newer, more modern experiences. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway are both great examples of this, two new state-of-the-art rides that replaced once-legendary attractions.

The Tower of Terror has always held a special place in the hearts of guests and fans alike and is often considered one of the few “untouchable” rides at Walt Disney World. This unofficial list obviously has no authority or impact on Disney’s decisions, but includes rides and attractions that are likely to never close, such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and “it’s a small world.

While not exactly a “Disney classic” in the same sense, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror has achieved the same status thanks to its impressive visuals, immersive storytelling, and, of course, its thrilling on-ride experience.

For years, Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror stood tall (literally) as the two must-do attractions at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and for good reason. However, as time moves on, Disney continues to innovate, providing even more thrilling experiences at its other theme parks.

With the removal of Aerosmith from Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster and the closure of Muppet*Vision 3D, it seems like Disney is rethinking its Hollywood Studios theme park, meaning now may be the prime time for the company to look toward the Tower of Terror for inspiration.

The Tower of Terror… Explained

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror has been a staple of not only Disney’s Hollywood Studios but the entirety of Walt Disney World since it first opened in 1994. The thrill ride recently celebrated its 30th birthday, with Tower of Terror remaining at the top of many fans’ lists when it comes to highly immersive and super-fun Disney attractions.

However, with Disney announcing Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster will in fact be getting a makeover, it seems more plausible than ever that Disney’s Tower of Terror may be next as guests look ahead to the future.

Sure, the Tower of Terror is one of the most popular rides in all of Walt Disney World, consistently reaching wait times well north of 60 minutes. The attraction is constantly lauded for its thrilling and inventive story and ride experience, placing guests literally in the middle of their own The Twilight Zone episode.

The ride also acts as a landmark of design, with the Tower of Terror arguably being Walt Disney Imagineering’s greatest work to date.

But considering what’s happened with the West Coast version of the ride, it’s not entirely out of the question to assume the Florida version of Tower of Terror could eventually get a makeover.

Changes Over the Years

While iconic and one of Walt Disney World’s most popular rides, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror has seen its fair share of changes throughout the years. When the ride originally opened in 1994, the Tower of Terror only featured one drop, making for an intense, albeit brief experience.

Years later, Tower of Terror was given an overhaul, one that added a second drop to the ride’s profile. This doubled the thrills and chills, though Tower of Terror was still a short trip. A third drop was added in 1999, making Tower of Terror feel like a true, high-flying thrill ride worthy of standing in line for.

This triple-drop profile was replaced in 2003 with a randomized drop sequence, which is what The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror uses to this day. There’s no denying this is the ultimate version of the Tower of Terror, making each and every ride a unique and unexpected adventure.

Disneyland’s version of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror closed in 2017 to make way for a new, Marvel-themed adventure known as Guardians of the Galaxy—Mission: BREAKOUT, ushering in a controversial yet still exciting era for Disney California Adventure.

Eventually, Mission Breakout was retroactively included in Avengers Campus, an entire Marvel-themed land that opened at Disney California Adventure in 2021.

Disney’s Tower of Terror reaches far beyond the bounds of North America, with versions located in Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disney. These two versions offer a similar vibe found within Disney World’s original Tower of Terror, though each comes equipped with its own twists.

It’s unclear what Disney intends to do with The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Hollywood Studios.

However, as guests have seen time and time again, how “cherished” something is does not mean it’s immune to a makeover, with Disney set to close an unprecedented number of attractions in Florida. This list includes the already mentioned Muppet*Vision 3D, Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America at Magic Kingdom, DINOSAUR, and the entirety of DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What ride would you hate to see close at Walt Disney World?