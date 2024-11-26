Disney Reveals Details About New Haunted Mansion Retail Shop

Disney fans have even more to look forward to at Disneyland Park this winter as the highly anticipated Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond retail shop prepares to open its doors. Located next to the beloved Haunted Mansion attraction, the shop promises to immerse guests in the mystical and eerie world of Madame Leota, one of the mansion’s most iconic characters.

A Peek Inside the Shop

Disney shared new details about the shop’s theme, hinting at its rich backstory and enchanting atmosphere. According to Disney, the shop was once the home of the mansion’s head caretaker before Madame Leota moved in, bringing her signature supernatural flair. The space will be adorned with eclectic furniture that reflects her mysterious persona, including a crystal ball, a fainting couch, and the original parlor chandelier she used during séances at the mansion.

Fans can expect the shop to offer Haunted Mansion-themed merchandise, potentially featuring Madame Leota herself, ghostly decor, and other exclusive items that pay homage to the attraction’s 999 happy haunts.

A Beloved Disney Classic

The Haunted Mansion, first opening in 1969, remains one of Disneyland’s most cherished attractions. With its blend of eerie special effects, ghostly humor, and unforgettable characters like Madame Leota, it continues to captivate fans of all ages. The ride’s enduring popularity has inspired merchandise, seasonal overlays, and even a recent feature film.

Madame Leota, the spectral medium whose head appears inside a glowing crystal ball during the attraction, has become a fan-favorite character. Her cryptic incantations and mysterious presence have made her a central figure in Haunted Mansion lore, making the new shop a fitting addition to the park.

NEW: Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond, the new retail shop next to Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Park, will open this winter. Disneyland also shared new concept art: pic.twitter.com/XJkFptco2b — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) November 26, 2024

Excitement Grows Among Fans

The announcement of Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond has generated significant buzz among Disney fans. Many are eager to see how the shop will expand on the Haunted Mansion’s storytelling and immerse visitors in its spooky charm.

Set to open this winter, Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond promises to become a must-visit destination for Haunted Mansion enthusiasts and Disney collectors alike. With its atmospheric decor and ties to one of Disneyland’s most beloved attractions, the shop will undoubtedly add to the park’s rich legacy of immersive storytelling.

As the opening approaches, fans will eagerly await more details about the shop’s offerings and how it will pay homage to the iconic Haunted Mansion. One thing is certain: Disney is conjuring up something truly magical for its most loyal fans.