U.S. Government Pushes New Rules on Disney+, Streaming Service Fights Back

Disney+ wants to retain its complicated subscription cancellation practices, leading to a battle in court.

In response to the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) newly adopted “click-to-cancel” rule, the National Cable and Telecommunications Association (NCTA) has taken a firm stance against the regulation. The trade group, representing several major cable operators and programming companies, seeks to block the FTC’s initiative through a lawsuit filed in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on October 22, 2024. The NCTA and its allies claim that the rule is arbitrary and capricious, arguing that it represents an abuse of discretion as defined by the Administrative Procedure Act.

The NCTA’s core argument centers on the assertion that the FTC overstepped its boundaries by issuing a rule not supported by substantial evidence. The lawsuit claims that the agency’s actions violate the U.S. Constitution by acting beyond its statutory authority and that the rule would impose burdensome regulations on its members. The group aims to have the rule vacated, asserting that it would cause unnecessary harm to business operations and consumer choice.

The NCTA membership includes several prominent industry players. Major corporations like Comcast/NBCUniversal, Charter Communications, and The Walt Disney Company (which owns Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+) are notable members, along with Paramount Global, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Discovery. These companies represent significant portions of the cable and telecommunications sectors in the United States.

What Is the “Click-to-Cancel” Rule? How Does it Affect Disney+?

The “click-to-cancel” rule mandates that companies provide a cancellation process that is as straightforward as the method by which subscriptions are initiated. The FTC aims to ensure consumers can easily unsubscribe from services without facing complicated hurdles. The rule primarily addresses “negative option” contracts, encompassing a wide range of subscription services where a customer’s silence or inaction is interpreted as acceptance of continued charges.

The FTC has established a timeline for implementing the rule, with most provisions set to come into effect 180 days after its publication in the Federal Register. This timeframe gives businesses a limited period to adjust their cancellation procedures to meet the new requirements.

This regulatory shift aims to modernize subscription practices that may have become deceptive or misleading, particularly in an increasingly digital economy. The FTC has described the move as a means to combat unfair practices and protect consumers from being trapped in unwanted subscriptions. The government agency noted that the rule would save consumers time and money by eliminating complex cancellation processes that have become too common in the industry.

The implementation of the click-to-cancel rule is significant as it seeks to level the playing field for consumers who often find themselves ensnared in subscription traps. As the legal battle unfolds, industry members like those in the NCTA express concerns about the potential impact on their business models and practices. At the same time, consumer advocates celebrate the prospect of more straightforward cancellation processes.

Should the government force subscription services to make canceling as easy as signing up? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.