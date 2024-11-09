Truth Behind Disney Park Restrictions: Are Playing Cards Really Banned?

Rumors have been swirling online about Disney allegedly banning an unusual item from its theme parks, but recent developments have clarified the truth about what guests can – and cannot – bring into Disney parks.

All theme parks boast their own set of rules, but Disney boasts a few more unique and stringent restrictions than others. For instance, both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort have a strict no-selfie-stick policy, a rule many other parks overlook. Similarly, Disney’s Animal Kingdom prohibits balloons due to the potential risk to the park’s animal residents.

Are Playing Cards Banned?

Recently, a curious report emerged from Shanghai Disneyland, the newest addition to Disney’s global park roster. A visitor claimed that they were denied entry after being told that playing cards were banned at a security checkpoint.

This tourist posted a video online explaining they were asked to store their cards for a 10-yuan ($1.39 USD) fee. When asked why cards were banned, the visitor reported that security responded, “This is Disneyland, not a chess and card room.”

Outraged, the guest took to social media and even filed a legal complaint against the park through WeChat’s “People’s Court,” seeking reimbursement for the storage fee. However, they later expressed that if denied an online hearing, they would likely withdraw the lawsuit due to the travel costs associated with attending court in person.

The question quickly arose: Are playing cards actually banned from Shanghai Disneyland?

Local news outlet Guancha received a response from Shanghai Disneyland, clarifying that the incident was a misunderstanding.

Playing cards, they explained, are indeed permitted in the park. The reason for the guest’s delay was due to other prohibited items found in their bag, including scissors and a flashlight. The park issued an apology, adding that they were “actively contacting the tourist and hope to invite him to return to the park” (via The Paper).

This misunderstanding isn’t the first time guests have encountered confusion at Disney’s security checkpoints. Certain unusual items, such as Heelys (sneakers with built-in wheels), whistles, and pool noodles, are also not allowed. While pool noodles are technically only banned at Walt Disney World’s water parks, it’s doubtful that Magic Kingdom security would welcome one, either.

Unique Rules at Shanghai Disneyland

Additionally, Disney’s stance on proposals at Shanghai Disneyland has stirred some online discussions. One visitor reportedly asked guest services if proposals were allowed, only to be informed that while proposals aren’t prohibited, the park “does not suggest it.” The cast member further recommended that guests looking to pop the question consider one of the park’s more romantic venues, such as Royal Banquet Hall.

Another rule at the park explicitly restricts guests from bringing durian fruit into the park. Delicious though it may be, durian fruit is renowned for its overwhelmingly bad scent and is banned on multiple forms of public transport, plus some hotels, throughout Asia.

Have you ever been denied entry to a Disney park for an unusual reason?