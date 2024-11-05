Disney Legend Instigates Farting Riots at Election Voting Booth

As Americans lined up at the polls for the 2024 presidential election, The View co-host and Oscar-winning actress Whoopi Goldberg issued a rallying cry for voter turnout, using humor and wisdom to connect with audiences across the country.

Sitting at The View’s “Hot Topics” table, Goldberg spoke directly to voters, emphasizing the importance of participating in the democratic process with her signature blend of humor and conviction.

“If you’re going out to vote this morning, thank you,” Goldberg, 68, said on Tuesday. “Don’t sit this one out.” A committed advocate for voting rights, Goldberg has long been outspoken about the need for civic engagement, encouraging Americans to have a voice in the nation’s future. Her words were aimed at keeping spirits high, especially for those facing long lines at the polls.

“Stay in line, yes, because any little thing—you pass a little gas, they want to move you out,” she quipped, drawing laughter from the live audience. “So, just hold it. Clutch. Just stand clutched until you get in there and then, once you’re behind the curtain, let it rip.”

Goldberg’s humor is always paired with a message of resilience and care. Later in the show, she addressed the issue of voter intimidation, urging those at the polls to look out for one another. “If you see other voters being harassed, call somebody. Call a cop, call someone,” she said, referencing recent incidents of harassment.

“We’ve got to do something… particularly… folks have been going after older folks, and many older folks are not like Joy [Behar] and I. You really don’t want to do this to older people because when you piss them off, it’s a mess.”

In the 2024 U.S. presidential election, former President Donald Trump is the Republican nominee, aiming to reclaim the White House. On the Democratic side, Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the nomination after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race

Whoopi Goldberg’s Political Perspective and Influence

Goldberg has long been known for her progressive political views, frequently using her platform on The View to advocate for social justice, equality, and the protection of fundamental rights.

As a vocal supporter of democracy and inclusivity, she has spoken out on issues like racial justice, LGBTQ+ rights, and the importance of voting in every election, regardless of political climate. Her message this election cycle has been consistent: every vote counts, and every citizen has a responsibility to contribute to the future of the country.

Goldberg’s encouragement to stay in line and make a stand reflects her personal commitment to activism and her belief that every individual action, no matter how small, can lead to meaningful change. Her candor and humor help her reach audiences across the political spectrum, emphasizing unity and resilience in a divided era.

Whoopi Goldberg’s Disney Legacy: An Unforgettable Contribution

Goldberg’s influence extends beyond the political arena into entertainment, especially through her longstanding connection to Disney. Her work with Disney includes some iconic roles that have become beloved by fans of all ages, proving her versatility and her talent for bridging generations.

One of Goldberg’s most memorable Disney roles is her voice work as Shenzi the hyena in Disney’s 1994 animated classic The Lion King. Shenzi’s sharp wit and distinctive humor brought a unique edge to the character, making the trio of hyenas unforgettable. The Lion King went on to become a defining Disney classic, and Goldberg’s performance remains a key part of its legacy.

Whoopi Goldberg added to her Disney legacy with voice roles in some fan-favorite productions. In Toy Story 3, she brought the character of Stretch, a purple octopus, to life, adding a unique flair to the beloved Pixar film. She later voiced the sea witch Ursula in Descendants 2, giving a fresh, animated twist to one of Disney’s most iconic villains and introducing her to a new generation of fans.

Additionally, Sister Act and Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, though initially released under Touchstone Pictures, later became part of Disney’s library. In these hit films, Goldberg portrayed Deloris Van Cartier, a lounge singer who goes undercover as a nun and ends up transforming the convent choir.

The role of Deloris resonated with audiences and showcased Goldberg’s talent for combining comedy with heartfelt moments. The success of Sister Act even led to a musical adaptation, further solidifying its place in Disney’s collection of classics.

Goldberg’s influence is also present in the Disney parks. For several years, she has participated in EPCOT’s Candlelight Processional, narrating the Christmas story in a beloved holiday event that draws fans from around the world. Her involvement in this cherished event highlights her role as a Disney icon and underscores her ability to bring warmth and charisma to the stage.

A Legacy of Resilience, Humor, and Advocacy

Goldberg’s Election Day message of resilience and unity mirrors the themes she brings to her work in film and on television. Just as she urged voters to stand strong, her Disney roles also reflect courage, laughter, and a belief in the power of community.

Goldberg’s ability to connect with audiences—whether through political commentary or through timeless Disney characters—continues to make her a powerful voice in both the entertainment and political landscapes.

As voters cast their ballots, they’re reminded of Goldberg’s message: to stay present, to stand up for what they believe in, and to support one another. In a world that sometimes feels divided, Goldberg’s call for unity, advocacy, and humor resonates far beyond the voting booth—reaching audiences on-screen, at Disney parks, and across the nation.

How do you feel about Whoopi Goldberg’s election advice?