Disney Fans React to Controversial Ad: “That Does Not Look Magical!”

A recent Facebook advertisement for The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort has sparked a wave of laughter and mixed reactions among Disney fans. The ad, meant to promote staying “in the magic” at a Disney Resort hotel, featured a picture of a modest campsite complete with a tent, a picnic table, and a grassy plot of land. While Disney is known for its luxurious accommodations and magical experiences, many fans found the image less than enchanting.

What Are The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort?

The Campsites at Fort Wilderness offer an alternative for nature enthusiasts who prefer camping to traditional resort stays. Nestled in a serene wooded area, these campsites provide a rustic escape within the Disney bubble, complete with amenities like electrical hookups, nearby restrooms, and access to Fort Wilderness’s entertainment options, including pony rides, canoeing, and campfire sing-alongs.

Guests can bring their own tents or RVs, and each site includes a picnic table and grill. While it’s far from the opulence of Disney’s deluxe resorts, the campsites cater to those who enjoy the outdoors and want to experience a different side of Disney magic. However, not everyone sees the appeal.

Facebook Reactions: Laughter and Criticism

The Facebook ad promoting the campsites quickly became a hot topic in Disney fan groups. Here’s what some commenters had to say:

“Have ya seen the size of the spiders down there? You’re gonna wake up wrapped in spider silk being eaten by one of them.”

This comment highlights a common concern for campers: Florida’s wildlife. While Fort Wilderness is known for its natural beauty, it’s also home to critters like spiders, snakes, and other forest dwellers.

“Overpriced, I would rather stay in a value resort instead.”

Some fans expressed frustration over the price of camping at Disney, suggesting that the cost might be better spent on a stay at one of Disney’s value resorts, like Pop Century or All-Star Movies.

“That does not look magical lol”

The juxtaposition of the ad’s “Stay in the magic” tagline with the image of a campsite struck many as ironic, leading to jokes about how un-magical tents and bare-bones accommodations can seem.

A Unique Disney Experience

Despite the jokes, the campsites at Fort Wilderness do have their fans. Many guests enjoy the tranquility of the resort, the proximity to nature, and the unique activities available onsite. For those who love camping and Disney, it’s a perfect blend of both worlds.

However, for those expecting pixie dust and luxury, the image in the ad may not quite live up to the “Disney magic” standard. The reaction to the ad underscores the diversity of Disney’s accommodations and the wide range of guest expectations.

While some guests dream of staying in Cinderella Castle or sipping cocktails at the Grand Floridian, others find their magic under the stars at Fort Wilderness. However, as the Facebook comments suggest, a little clarity in advertising might go a long way when promoting these rustic getaways.