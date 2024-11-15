‘Deadpool’ Star Backtracks After Slamming Ryan Reynolds, Says They’re “Good Friends” Now

T.J. Miller, one of the many sidekicks in Marvel’s R-rated Deadpool franchise, is backtracking on his comments about his former co-star.

Related: ‘Deadpool 3’ Confirmed for Streaming Service Release

T.J. Miller is flipping his stance on two-time co-star Ryan Reynolds, saying in a new segment on SiriusXM’s The Bonfire that he would love to return to the Deadpool world. Miller revealed he had recently been in contact again with his Deadpool co-star Ryan Reynolds, claiming the two have a good friendship.

“We talked a little while ago,” Miller now said. “I think he’s just been such a good friend right now that I think it would be really, I think [returning for ‘Deadpool 4’] would be awesome.”

These comments come in stark contrast with what Miller had previously gone on record saying about Reynolds. Miller had gone on record claiming he did not think Reynolds liked him, casting doubts that the two would ever work together again.

Related: Marvel Studios Recasts MCU, Now Confirms the End of “It All”

Miller made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the original Deadpool film back in 2016, playing Weasel, a bartender and one of Deadpool’s friends. The two shared a decent chunk of screen time together in both the original Deadpool and its sequel, Deadpool 2 (2018), though Miller was completely exiled from the franchise after reports about his personal behavior began spreading online.

Miller was arrested in 2018 for allegedly making a fake bomb threat while on a train and has also been accused of engaging in abusive behavior on the set of HBO’s Silicon Valley.

In 2022, Miller said Reynolds was “horrifically mean” to him while in character on the original Deadpool. “He was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie…I just kind of listened and thought it was weird, and then I got off stage because they were like, ‘Cut…?’”

“That’s exactly why he said that, because I’m not funnier than he is at all, right? And I haven’t been in more movies than him… Would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again. I sorta wish him well because he’s so good at ‘Deadpool,’ and I think it’s weird that he hates me.”

Miller called Reynolds an “insecure dude,” adding, “He’s such a good comedian that, when you cover his face, he’s so quick, he’s so funny. I love him as a comedian, but I think after he got super, super famous from the first ‘Deadpool,’ then things kinda changed. I think he was like, ‘See? You guys see?’”

“I just think he doesn’t like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that,” Miller concluded. However, Miller’s attitude has done a 180 on the man behind the Deadpool mask, with the comedian now saying he would love to work with Reynolds again in a future Deadpool film.

Miller did not return as Weasal for Deadpool & Wolverine, an absence that was noticeably felt in the film, even if the third entry was as star-studded as possible.

Related: Disney+ Will Roll Out Historic Streaming Service Change in December

Deadpool & Wolverine released this summer to much fanfare, smashing multiple box office records and practically certifying both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Marvel legends, though the two accomplished stars had already made a name for themselves with previous MCU content.

Deadpool & Wolverine only further propelled the MCU’s foul-mouthed ani-hero into the mainstream, with the film grossing over $1.3 billion, edging out Joker (2019) and Oppenheimer (2023) to become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

Did you enjoy Deadpool & Wolverine? What’s your favorite Marvel film?