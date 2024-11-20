Classic Disney World Ride Gets Surprise Update, EPCOT History Officially Erased

Changes have been made to one of Walt Disney World’s most popular rides.

Related: Goodbye, Goldblum: Iconic Star Passes Torch to ‘Jurassic Park’ Replacement

Soarin’ Around the World has received a significant update, one that drops the original film’s ending and replaces it with a new, more accurate depiction of EPCOT. This newly updated ending debuted sometime this week, according to WDWMagic, and marks a major turning point for Soarin’ Around the World and EPCOT as a whole.

Soarin’ debuted at EPCOT in 2005, starting an exciting new chapter for Walt Disney World and beefing up the theme park’s selection of rides and attractions.

Disney upgraded EPCOT’s version of Soarin’ in 2016, developing an entirely new film and ride profile. The new version of the ride takes guests around the world, exploring various historical landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Taj Mahal. The ride was given a new name, Soarin’ Around the World, and while still remaining one of Disney World’s more popular rides, it has developed a somewhat negative reputation within the Disney community.

However, the ride’s biggest problems would arrive in early 2020 when Disney began work on EPCOT’s massive, multi-year transformation. Despite traveling the globe, Soarin’ Around the World ends at EPCOT, giving guests an aerial view of the theme park they are currently in. The attraction ends with blasts of fireworks above EPCOT’s Fountain of Nations, and while this makes for a dazzling finale, the park has not looked like it does in the ride’s final sequence for over four years.

Construction on EPCOT’s transformation project wrapped up earlier this year, but Soarin’ Around the World has featured a pre-2020 EPCOT for years, posing a peculiarly tricky challenge for Disney Imagineers.

Related: Magic Kingdom Guests Left Scrambling as Historic Sellout To Bring Big Crowds, Longer Wait Times

Soarin’ Around the World’s new ending finally addresses the outdated film the ride has had since 2020, officially ringing in this highly transformative new chapter of Disney World’s EPCOT.

High-quality footage of Soarin’ Around the World’s new ending sequence does not exist yet, but according to reports, the ride’s ending now includes a sweeping shot of World Celebration Gardens and an illuminated Spaceship Earth.

In addition to a brand-new final scene, riders have also reported that the infamous Eiffel Tower, which appears in the middle of the film, is less warped than before. While Soarin’ is a fun ride for all guesses, there are certain seats that provide a better view than others.

We’re glad to see that Disney has updated Soarin’ and ensured that more guests have a better on-ride experience.

Do you enjoy riding Soarin’ Around the World?