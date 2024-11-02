Home » Entertainment » Movies & TV

Mickey Mouse Mural Removed From Child Refugee Center for Being ‘Too Welcoming’

in Movies & TV

Posted on by Rick Lye
Mickey Mouse waving in his classic costume

Credit: Inside the Magic

Anytime someone is torn from their home, it can be a traumatic experience, especially if they are forced to leave out of fear of violence. That fear and trauma becomes even more heightened when the person fleeing their home is a child. 

Mickey Mouse, dressed in casual clothes including a beanie, plaid shirt, and t-shirt, smiles and poses with friends in front of a blurred backdrop featuring a resort-like area with pools and buildings.
Credit: Inside the Magic

To limit the trauma for refugees and asylum seekers, children need to have something safe to latch onto. In some cases, that safety can be found in Disney characters, especially Mickey Mouse. 

However, with a wave of anti-immigrant and asylum-seeker sentiment sweeping over the United States and the United Kingdom, the goal is no longer to make those seeking relief feel comfortable.

And that’s where the comforting images of Mickey Mouse come in. Member of Parliament Robert Jenrick, who is running for Tory leadership with the prime minister as the next step, is being accused of removing a mural of Mickey Mouse from a children’s asylum center because it was “too welcoming.”

Mickey Mouse, dressed as a sorcerer with a blue hat adorned with stars and a red robe, stands on a rock with an arm outstretched, pointing upward against a dark blue background.
Credit: Disney

Jenrick, who was the immigration minister when the Mickey Mouse mural was ordered removed, refused to apologize in a recent interview with Sky News.

When told by the interviewer that removing the mural was “a cruel thing to do,” Jenrick responded:

I’ve said I wouldn’t do it again, but we changed the character of the place migrants first came to when they arrived in the UK to ensure that we were weeding out those adults who were posing a real risk to children.

However, that response was not enough for the reporter, who responded with:

That’s nothing to do with the Mickey Mouse mural though, is it? I mean if you’re a 25-year-old pretending to be 18, it’s not going to make a difference to you if there’s Mickey Mouse greeting you or not, is it? But it might make a difference to a person who is eight years old.

Mickey Mouse on stage during "Fantasmic!'
Credit: Disney

Throughout the summer, a wave of anti-immigrant violence exploded across Great Britain as the country saw a wave of asylum seekers from wartorn African and Middle Eastern countries.

Earlier this year, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak came under fire for proposing that the country ship its “irregular immigrants” to Rwanda.

Like the United States, Great Britain has seen hundreds of thousands of immigrants come to the country seeking asylum. It also has a rapidly aging population and needs immigrants to increase its labor force.

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse looking shocked
Credit: Disney

Both countries face the issue of how to create a system that will legally allow immigrants into the country and curb illegal border crossings.

However, the best way to start is with compassion, and a Mickey Mouse mural is an excellent introduction to an unfamiliar place for children.

in Movies & TV

Tagged:Mickey Mouse

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

Comments Off on Mickey Mouse Mural Removed From Child Refugee Center for Being ‘Too Welcoming’