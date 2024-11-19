America’s 1st Theme Park Hangs Guests Upside Down for Hours, Hospitalization Required After Emergency Rescue

Knott’s Berry Farm, one of Southern California’s most popular theme parks, found itself in the spotlight Monday after a malfunction on its high-speed spinning ride, Sol Spin, left 22 riders stranded for over two hours. The incident, which occurred at approximately 2 p.m., ended with two thrill-seekers being hospitalized as a precaution, raising questions about the safety of thrill rides at the historic park.

The Sol Spin Incident

Sol Spin, a ride that sends guests six stories into the air while spinning them in multiple directions, came to an unexpected halt mid-cycle, leaving passengers suspended in awkward, near-vertical positions.

Videos captured from news helicopters around 4 p.m. showed the ride frozen in place with riders visibly stuck high above the ground. Theme park officials later confirmed that the ride experienced a technical issue, prompting maintenance crews to intervene.

“At approximately 2:00 pm, the Sol Spin ride experienced technical difficulties causing the ride to stop mid cycle,” Knott’s Berry Farm said in a statement. “We followed the ride manufacturer’s and Knott’s emergency procedures to safely evacuate the 22 guests by 4:30.”

Rescue efforts included using a crane to hoist mechanics up to the ride to assess and resolve the malfunction. By 4:30 p.m., the ride was safely lowered, and all 22 riders disembarked. While most passengers appeared unharmed, video footage showed at least one individual requiring a wheelchair.

Later in the evening, Knott’s confirmed that two female riders were transported to a local hospital out of an abundance of caution.

Marcus Leshock shared images of the stuck ride, “Brutal situation as riders have been stuck on the Sol Spin ride at Knott’s Berry Farm in California for two hours. Some are on their sides waiting for crews to remove them from the attraction. @KTLA has video from their helicopter…”

Brutal situation as riders have been stuck on the Sol Spin ride at Knott’s Berry Farm in California for two hours. Some are on their sides waiting for crews to remove them from the attraction. @KTLA has video from their helicopter…. https://t.co/CHL83vWWlf pic.twitter.com/wXDvPQz9rb — Marcus Leshock (@marcusleshock) November 19, 2024

What Is Sol Spin?

Sol Spin is a high-speed, floorless gondola ride that rotates riders in three directions simultaneously. Designed to mimic the sensation of flight, Sol Spin suspends riders above the ground, flipping and spinning to create an airborne thrill. It’s one of Knott’s more daring attractions, designed for those seeking an adrenaline rush.

According to Knott’s Berry Farm, the ride’s design allows passengers to feel like they are truly flying, making it a fan favorite for thrill-seekers. However, Monday’s incident highlights the inherent risks associated with high-intensity rides.

Past Ride Malfunctions at Knott’s Berry Farm

While Sol Spin’s malfunction may be the most recent, it is not the first time Knott’s Berry Farm has dealt with ride issues. Over the years, the park has faced several high-profile incidents, raising concerns about ride safety.

Sky Cabin Incident (2016)

In December 2016, 21 passengers were stranded on the Sky Cabin ride when it malfunctioned, leaving them suspended 125 feet in the air. Rescue crews had to use a harness system to lower riders one by one, a process that took several hours. Xcelerator Cable Snap (2009)

Xcelerator, one of the park’s most famous roller coasters, experienced a cable snap in 2009 that injured two riders. A 12-year-old boy sustained leg injuries, and his father suffered back injuries when the coaster’s launch cable broke mid-ride. Supreme Scream Malfunction (2019)

The Supreme Scream, a towering drop ride, experienced a mechanical issue in 2019 that left passengers stranded mid-air. Although no injuries were reported, the incident added to a growing list of ride malfunctions at the park. Timber Mountain Log Ride (2021)

In 2021, a woman suffered injuries on the Timber Mountain Log Ride after being ejected from the log during a sudden stop. This classic attraction, one of the park’s oldest, remains a staple but has faced occasional safety concerns.

Knott’s Berry Farm: A Historic Park with Modern Challenges

Knott’s Berry Farm, located in Buena Park, California, is one of the oldest theme parks in the United States, dating back to the 1920s. Originally a berry farm and roadside stand, it has grown into a major entertainment destination, offering everything from family-friendly rides to record-breaking thrill rides.

The park is known for its charm and history, but with its expansion into high-speed attractions, it has also faced increased scrutiny over ride safety. Incidents like the Sol Spin malfunction underscore the importance of rigorous maintenance and emergency protocols to ensure guest safety.

Safety and Public Confidence

Knott’s Berry Farm assures visitors that safety is a top priority, with extensive maintenance routines and staff training to handle emergencies. However, recurring incidents have led some guests to question whether enough is being done.

For theme parks like Knott’s, maintaining public confidence is crucial. The Sol Spin incident highlights the delicate balance between offering cutting-edge thrills and ensuring the safety of those who seek them.

Moving Forward

As Knott’s Berry Farm investigates the Sol Spin malfunction, the park is likely to face renewed calls for increased safety measures and transparency. Despite these challenges, Knott’s remains a beloved destination for millions of visitors each year, offering a mix of nostalgia and innovation.

For thrill-seekers planning a visit, it’s a reminder that while theme park rides are meticulously designed for safety, the occasional technical issue is an inherent risk of chasing adrenaline-fueled fun.