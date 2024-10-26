‘The Polar Express’ Returns This Christmas Following Sequel Announcement

The Polar Express (2004) is one of the most enchanting Christmas classics of all time.

While it got off to a bit of a rocky start with audiences, many of whom criticized the “uncanny valley” appearance of the film’s motion-capture characters (which include several performances from Tom Hanks), over time, Robert Zemeckis’ film, based on the 1985 children’s picture book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg, has since become a heart-warming family tradition for the Holidays.

The Polar Express has become so popular over the years that real-world experiences based directly off the film were created. In November 2007, SeaWorld Orlando unveiled The Polar Express Experience, a motion simulator ride designed around a trip to the North Pole on Christmas Eve, although it sadly ceased service in 2015.

Fortunately, there have been several real-world train-travel experiences, and now, per Birmingham Live, The Polar Express experience is returning to the UK this Christmas! Courtesy of Vintage Trains, families will be invited back into the festive world of The Polar Express, as seen in the beloved 2004 film directed by Robert Zemeckis.

But the real question is, will they be serving hot, hot, hot, hot chocolate?! Yes, of course! In fact, families are encouraged to wear pajamas ready for one of the coziest Christmas experiences imaginable!

But there’s a lot more to be excited about than just hot chocolate — this unforgettable journey will allow families to relive magical moments from the festive classic, with familiar sights and sounds and other memorable moments.

Passengers lucky enough to get one of the golden tickets will also meet Santa Claus aboard the train, with access to plenty of merchandise onboard.

The locomotive will depart from Birmingham Moor Street from November 23 to December 23, with four departures daily. Golden tickets can now be booked through Vintage Trains’ official website. Here’s the official description for The Polar Express experience:

Join us at Vintage Trains for festive fun this Christmas! Do you believe? We at Vintage Trains certainly do and that is why we are proud to be hosting an exciting magical experience like no other. THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride is returning to Vintage Trains again in 2024 with the magic of the 2004 motion picture THE POLAR EXPRESS™ being theatrically re-created so you and your family can be immersed in the sights, sounds and intrigue of this classic children’s tale. Prepare to be surrounded by the magic and wonder of the Christmas season!

Meanwhile, The Polar Express 2 is reportedly heading our way. In an interview with ComicBook.com in January, producer Gary Goetzman revealed that a sequel to The Polar Express was being “worked out.” However, there has been no update since so it’s unclear whether or not the project has officially entered development.

Are you a fan of The Polar Express? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!